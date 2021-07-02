he-greets-me-like-we’re-mates:-toyin-abraham-cries-out-as-son-excitedly-welcomes-father-in-adorable-video

Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media with yet another video of her son valuing her hubby over her

The mum of one shared a video of the moment her little boy, Ire did a little dance as he joyfully welcomed his father back home

The actress noted that anytime their son sees his father, he starts jumping around as if he carried him for nine months

It’s no news that the son of popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, Ire prefers her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi to her.

The actress had taken to social media at different times to lament over how left out she feels every time her husband shows up from work.

Ire does not treat his mother special.

Ire welcomes daddy

In a recent video the mum of one shared on her Instagram page, her son had been spending time with her and immediately his father opened the door, he rushed down from the bed to welcome him.

The dad who is also used to the ritual stood by the door with arms open waiting for his little boy with smiles on his face.

Ajeyemi threw the boy up and even after putting him down, Ire did a little dance to show his excitement on sighting his father before following him to a corner where he offered prayers to God.

He greets me like we are age mates

Taking to the caption, the filmmaker revealed that her son does not rate her and every time she gets back in from work, he greets her like they are mates.

With his father, it’s a different thing as the little boy jumps around for joy every time he gets in from work.

Toyin, who put everything in the hands of God, noted that she gets treated like that despite the fact that she carried him for nine months and even breastfed him.

She wrote:

“Na wa o! It’s like IREOLUWA doesn’t rate me at all sha because anytime I’m back from work like this, he’d greet me as if I’m his age mate, but when it’s his father @kolawoleajeyemi , he’ll start jumping up and down as if he’s the one who carried him for 9 months and breastfed him. Can you see the excitement in the video? But kò sí problem! Ọlọ́run wà!”

Check out the video below:

Fans react to the cute video

Fans of the actress took to the comment section to console her, quite a number of people also commended her prayer warrior husband.

Read some comments below:

Nons_miraj:

“Ahhhh this thing can pain o.”

Officialkhadii:

“Na see finish de cause all these things mami. He spent too much time with you already (9 months)”

Emporiumvaritiesstore:

“I love the way he got in and prayed first.”

Pearl_port:

“He even do legwork. Mummy dont jealous us nah.”

Ire and Daddy go to the prayer mountain

Toyin Abraham shared a video of her husband with their son Ire. The father of two had gone to a prayer mountain with the little child and they were spotted kneeling down together.

In the video, Ire was seen carrying a little gold bell assumed to be his father’s own.

Ajeyemi also taught his baby boy the act of taking out time to pray to his maker.

Source: .