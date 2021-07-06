he-doesn’t-look-happy:-hilarious-reactions-as-bbnaija-mike’s-son-finally-collects-nigerian-passport

Big Brother . ex-housemate, Mike Edwards recently took to social media with a photo of his son holding his Nigerian passport

Mike and his wife, Perri had their baby boy, Matthew in August 2020 outside the country and they are relieved that he finally got his Nigerian passport

A lot of people however noted that the little boy did not look happy or impressed as he held the passport booklet in the photos

Former Big Brother . star, Mike Edwards and his beautiful wife, Perri welcomed their first child together abroad last year.

The reality star has since then, visited Nigeria a couple of times with his family and he recently took to social media to announce that his son, Matthew finally has a Nigerian passport.

Mike and his wife had their baby boy in August 2020

Taking to his Instagram page, the obviously excited dad shared photos of his son holding the green booklet.

The little boy who definitely has no idea what the booklet is for didn’t look happy or impressed to be holding it.

In the first slide, he held on to it as it was introduced to him, in other slides however, he kept his hands to himself.

“@matthewoedwards finally collecting his passport.”

Check out the post below:

Hilarious reactions and comments

Mike’s comment section was filled with people who noticed his son’s reaction, and they had different funny narratives as to what could have caused it.

Read some comments below:

Yewandethorpe:

“He doesn’t look impressed.”

Deola19:

“Looking like what is this?”

Ardordesigns6:

“2nd and 3rd slide…. Matthew: No be me and you go collect this thing.”

Cyvone_pearls:

“3rd slide, I don’t think he likes it.”

Aquarius_phi:

“Please throw that thing away Mathew, I take God beg you.”

Stephnora_bee:

“The look on his face says it all.”

Demilade.xoxo:

“Last slide, not sure he likes what he sees.”

Matthew clocks 6 months

Big Brother . reality star, Mike, is a proud father of one as he welcomed his son, Matthew, with his wife, Perri, in August 2020.

The doting father, earlier this year, took to social media to update fans that his little man was growing up too fast.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the reality star shared beautiful pictures of his son to mark his six months anniversary.

Source: .