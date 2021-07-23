He dismissed the importance of getting vaccinated to his listeners. His family says he regrets that now that he’s hospitalized in ‘very serious condition’ with Covid.

(CNN) For months, conservative Nashville, Tennessee-based radio host Phil Valentine has repeatedly made posts on multiple social media platforms telling his fans that if they weren’t at risk for Covid-19, they shouldn’t get the vaccine.

That message changed on July 23, when the Valentine family made a public statement on the Facebook page of his talk radio station’s Facebook page.

“Phil contracted the Covid virus a little over a week ago and has since been hospitalized and is in very serious condition, suffering from Covid Pneumonia and the attendant side effects,” the family statement reads, which emphasizes that Valentine has never been an anti-vaxxer. “(Phil) regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon.”

It ends by urging listeners to continue praying for Valentine and to “PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!”

Valentine’s hospitalization came after the talk radio show host repeatedly dismissed the seriousness of the virus and the importance of vaccines in preventing infection.