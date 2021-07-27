Home NEWS He defiled me with his car keys- Minor testifies against Baba Ijesha
He defiled me with his car keys- Minor testifies against Baba Ijesha

A 14-year-old minor, who was allegedly defiled by a Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, testified against him on Tuesday before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Recall that Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge of alleged defilement of a minor.

Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos earlier informed the court that the state would be presenting the minor as its second witness.

She further urged Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo to order members of the public and press out of the courtroom to protect the minor’s identity, leaving only lawyers and court registrars.

NAN reports that for more than one hour, the minor gave her testimony and was cross-examined by the defence.

Baba Ijesha’s alleged victim insisted she wasn’t raped – Yomi Fabiyi

“Sometime between 2013 and 2014, the defendant sexually abused the complainant (name withheld), then aged seven, by inserting his car keys into her vagina.

“He also placed her on his laps, touched her in a sexual manner and rubbed his penis on her body.

“On April 19, he indecently treated and sexually assaulted the complainant, now 14 years old, by sucking her fingers and touching her in a sexual manner.

“He also attempted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant by unbuckling his belt and unzipping his trousers after sexually assaulting her,” the DPP told the court.

The case was however adjourned till Aug. 11 and 12 for the continuation of trial.

