he-always-showed:-teju-babyface-shares-throwback-video-of-sound-sultan-performing-at-his-show

The news of Sound Sultan's death is still a bitter pill to swallow for everyone in the entertainment industry

Colleagues of the late singer have taken to social media with different posts and tributes attesting to the fact that the late singer was a good man

Popular TV host, Teju Babyface in his tribute revealed at the time he had nothing to offer Sound Sultan for coming to perform at his shows, the singer showed up over and over

Popular TV host, Teju ‘Babyface’ Oyelakin just like many others has taken to social media to react to the tragic death of singer, Sound Sultan.

The late singer died on the morning of Sunday, July 11. He was said to have had a battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

Teju Babyface pays tribute to Sound Sultan

Photo credit: @tejubabyfaceoyelakin/@soundsultan

Source: Instagram

He always showed up

Babyface shared a video of the late singer, who was introduced on stage by veteran actor, RMD, at his show in 2006 performing some of his popular numbers.

Taking to the caption, he disclosed that a constant thing Sound Sultan did for everyone he knew was to show up for them.

According to the TV host, during the times when comedy shows had no money to pay artistes, the late singer showed up for them to support their shows without collecting a dime.

He said that this was something the singer did for him over and over again and noted that his deeds as a good man will live on after him.

"RMD @mofedamijo introduces Sound Sultan on stage (MUSON CENTRE, LAGOS 2006). That's what you need to understand about Sound Sultan: HE ALWAYS SHOWED! I think most of my comedy contemporaries will bear witness to the fact that he always showed up to support our shows. This was at the dawn of comedy shows and concerts in Nigeria when we had no money to give each other or to the featured musicians for appearing at our shows."

See the post below:

Blessing to a generation

Nigerians took to the comment section with remarks about how much of a great person late Sound Sultan was.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

Dareynow:

“Thanks for keeping his memory alive.”

Kelanikehinde:

“He was an all-round entertainer, first time I saw him on TV was on his brother’s Baba Dee “The Show” on MiTV those days.”

Olubukola_fashipe:

“Ground has really swallowed great people.

Oriyomi_comedy:

“Blessing to our generation.”

Ebuka pays emotional tribute to Sound Sultan

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had nothing but positive things to say about the late Sound Sultan.

On an episode of Rubbin' Minds on Channels TV, Ebuka paid an emotional tribute to the late singer and seemed to be holding back tears.

The TV host started out with his earliest memory of Sound Sultan and how he had missed a test in school because he wanted to watch the singer perform at the French Cultural Centre in 2003/2004.

Source: .