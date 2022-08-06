Home WORLD NEWS HC fixes 2 days for dedicated hearing on CBI’s appeal in 2G case
HC fixes 2 days for dedicated hearing on CBI’s appeal in 2G case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has fixed two days in September for dedicated hearing of CBI’s appeals against acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum case after the agency sought day-to-day hearing of the matter. Justice

Yogesh Khanna

disposed of the latest plea of

CBI

by fixing September 22 and 23 as the dates when the HC will resume arguments on the agency’s appeals.

CBI had said that the Centre was in a “vulnerable” position on account of “claims” being made by entities and individuals on the basis of acquittals. In its application last week, CBI said, “Certain persons/entities have initiated /instituted claims and /or are likely to be initiating claims against the central government, which has placed the central government in a hugely vulnerable position at the cost of taxpayers’ money.”

Urging HC to expedite the hearings, CBI has said the case involves public interest and involves probity in public life, which is why the SC monitored investigation and trial.Earlier this week,

Additional Solicitor General

(ASG)

Sanjay Jain

appearing for CBI submitted that a schedule be fixed for arguments on the appeal.

The agency submitted that arguments on the aspect of grant of leave to appeal in the case had begun in 2018 and it concluded its arguments by January 2020. The next date of hearing was February 7, 2020 but the matter could not be concluded due to circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 situation. tnn

