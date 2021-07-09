HBO Max Ups Their Unscripted Game With Slate Of New Series – Forbes

HBO Max aired the “Friends” Reunion Special in May of 2021. Pictured (l to r): David Schwimmer as … [+] Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Episode: “The One Where They All Turn Thirty.” (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)

Getty Images



Traditionally known as the home of second-run theatrical films and more recently prestigious dramas and comedy series, HBO Max has been slowly moving into the unscripted game.

Recent moves into this area of programming include the Selena Gomez fronted cooking series Selena + Chef, as well as nostalgic reunion specials from Friends: The Reunion to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, and creative competition series such as The Great Pottery Throwdown, Craftopia, and Baketopia.

Today, the outlet has announced a “summer of unscripted” with a slate of reality and competition series.

New entries include FBoy Island, a reality dating show with a twist; The Hype, a streetwear designer competition series; and Sweet Life: Los Angeles, a coming-of-age docusoap, following a group of Black friends on the hunt for success.

In the announcement, Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, says, “We are ready to celebrate the summer with a new slate of fun, engaging unscripted originals that tell diverse stories and cater to younger audiences.”

About the specific programming she adds, “From introducing your next guilty pleasure with FBoy Island to showcasing mind-blowing streetwear designs in The Hype and spotlighting young people as they navigate life in Los Angeles with Sweet Life: Los Angeles, these series each offer viewers a unique, authentic and incredibly entertaining experience.”

‘FBoy Island’ premieres Thursday, July 29th, ‘The Hype’ debuts and Thursday, August 12th and ‘Sweet Life Los Angeles’ begins Thursday, August 19th.