HBO Max shares a first look at the Sex And The City revival series And Just Like That… – The A.V. Club

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis Photo: HBO Max

Carrie Bradshaw is back, signature Manolo heels and all. HBO Max released a first look at the Sex And The City reboot series, And Just Like That, featuring our Manhattan heroines Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. They’re giving power, fashion, and wonderfully styled hair.

As happy as we are to see our leading ladies back in the saddle, there’s something just noticeably off with the image. As Vulture points out, with a simple zoom, it becomes apparent that someone carried out quite the photoshop job in order to put Nixon, Parker, and Davis all together on the streets of New York. Who knows why the three co-stars could not manage to take a photo together, but we’ll take it.

It’s difficult not to address the critical individual missing from the image, our dear firecracker Samantha Jones. It’s been known for a while that Kim Cattrall would not return as her character—who truly brought all of the sex to the city in the original series—but, the first look just brings all of that heartbreak back. However, we do get a look at (according to Parker herself) the fourth character in the reboot: the city of New York.

All of the leading lads from Sex And The City will revive their roles for And Just Like That…, including: Chris Noth as Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino. New cast member Sara Ramírez will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian and podcast host.

The 10-episode season joins Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Parker, Davis, and Nixon will executive produce alongside original series producer, writer, and director Michael Patrick King.