HBO Max launches in Latin America and the Caribbean, costs 50% off for early subscribers – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Fans in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean can now sign up for HBO Max. And if you do so by July 31, you will get an early bird bonus of a 50% discount of the monthly payment for the entire duration of their subscription.

Users in Mexico and Brazil will get to watch the matches of the UEFA Champions League (the quarter finals start on Friday).







HBOMax is now available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean

This aside, all HBO Max subscribers will get to enjoy fan-favorite content from the WarnerMedia properties, including Friends, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes and more from WB, the DC Universe and the Cartoon Network.

HBO Max has its own content too, like Raised by Wolves, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Flight Attendant and the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot. It’s not just US-produced content either, HBO Max has committed to producing 100 local originals in Latin America over the next two years (but not in the Caribbean, seemingly).

Interested users have two plans to choose from:

Standard – up to 3 simultaneous streams from 5 personalized profiles, HD and 4K resolution, up to 30 titles can be downloaded for offline viewing

– up to 3 simultaneous streams from 5 personalized profiles, HD and 4K resolution, up to 30 titles can be downloaded for offline viewing Mobile – 1 simultaneous stream with 1 profile, SD resolution, up to 5 titles for offline download

Note that both are ad-free plans, the cheaper ad-supported plan is not available. You can check HBOMax.com for details on pricing.

You can use an Android phone, tablet or Android TV device, as well an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Additional devices are supported too, including Chromecasts, Roku devices, LG smart TVs (webOS 3.5+) and Samsung smart TVs (2016 models and later), as well as Xbox One and Series S and X. If you prefer to use a computer, you can use Edge (on Windows) or Firefox, Chrome and Safari (on macOS).

A note for international travelers – if you subscribed in the US, you can continue using the service when traveling to one of the 39 new territories. It works the other way around too, for those traveling to the US from those territories.

This was only the first expansion after the launch in the US. The next stop for HBO Max is Europe, that will happen later this year.

