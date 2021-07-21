haze-on-east-coast-caused-by-wildfires-raging-in-the-west

-
KGO – San Francisco
Bay Area doctor says 4th COVID surge is preventable
Dr. Colwell says 99% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are unvaccinated. The concern is that hospitals could be overwhelmed in the next four to five weeks as infection rates increase.
Associated Press
France requires COVID pass for Eiffel Tower, tourist venues
Visitors now need a special COVID pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters, the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in delta variant infections. To get the COVID pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection. “The world is facing a new wave, and we must act,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said.
ABC News Videos
Delta variant is overwhelming some hospitals
The U.S. is averaging 26,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, and the rise in infections and hospitalizations is being called a “raging forest fire.” ABC News’ Alex Presha reports.
Reuters Videos
Smoke from Western wildfires has East Coast gasping
The skyline of New York City on Tuesday showcased more than just the hazy shades of summer as it was filled with smoke that had drifted in from some 3000 miles away – where dozens of wildfires continue to torch the western U.S. and Canada, led by Oregon’s massive Bootleg fire. Wildfire smoke prompted an advisory from New York health officials as the region’s Air Quality Index hit 118, unhealthy for those with breathing problems. Air quality readings well above 100 were also recorded in Boston, Hartford and Philadelphia.Across the border, 500 miles northwest of New York City, Toronto, too was blanketed by a smoky, smoggy layer.More than 80 wildfires in 13 western states have charred nearly 1.3 million acres. The largest, the Bootleg fire, now covers an area about half the size of Rhode Island. It has even created at least two of what are referred to as “fire clouds,” an unusual phenomenon caused by rising smoke. Those clouds can produce their own lightning and essentially cause a fire generated thunderstorm.
Associated Press
Grueling itinerary set for pope’s first post-surgery trip
The Vatican on Wednesday released a grueling travel itinerary for Pope Francis’ first post-surgery foreign trip, scheduling around-the-clock encounters and hopscotching flights for his Sept. 12-15 visit to Hungary and Slovakia. Francis, 84, had already confessed that during his last trip, to Iraq in March, he felt the weight of his years and thought he might need to slow down his normally rigorous travel schedule. Since then, Francis was hospitalized this month for 10 days after having half of his colon removed, and is still recovering back at the Vatican.
TechCrunch
Superpedestrian acquires Navmatic to detect and control unsafe e-scooter rider behavior
Electric scooter operator Superpedestrian has acquired Navmatic, a startup that helps micromobility operators locate vehicles and correct their movements in real time. The companies did not reveal the details of the buy, which was finalized last month. The Navmatic purchase means Superpedestrian can apply the startup’s Super Fusion technology to enhance its vehicle safety systems.
MarketWatch
Tom Brady jokes with Biden at the White House: ‘They started calling me Sleepy Tom’
The NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday, and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady was packing some one-liners. While addressing his team and President Biden, the quarterback, who turns 44 next month, referenced a play in the 2020 NFL season when he forgot what down it was during a game. This, of course, was a reference to the “Sleepy Joe” nickname that former President Donald Trump and other conservative political figures sought to hang on Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.
Associated Press
Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings
A judge on Monday dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars, the man’s attorneys said. Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case against Dennis Perry, 59. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, who took office in January, decided not to pursue the case.
Storyful
Sun Appears Red as New York is Smothered by Smoke From Wildfires Burnings in Western US
Smoke from wildfires in the western United States drifted across the country and into the tri-state area on Tuesday, July 20, creating a haze over New York City and causing the sun to appear red.This footage was recorded in Manhattan, New York, shortly after officials issued an air-quality health advisory for New York state on Tuesday.The smoke moved east as large wildfires, fanned by extreme heat and drought, burned in several states including California and Oregon, where the Bootleg Fire had burned over 388,000 acres (about 606 square miles). Credit: Karin Garfin @anewsjunkie via Storyful
Axios
Jill Biden heading to Olympics, Alaska, Hawaii in first solo overseas trip as first lady
First lady Jill Biden is embarking on a solo Pacific tour Wednesday, leading the U.S. delegation to the Olympics in Tokyo between domestic stops in Alaska and Hawaii.Why it matters: This is Biden’s first solo trip abroad as first lady. She has had an aggressive domestic travel schedule in support of her husband’s administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The first lady’s show of support for U.S. athletes comes after Japanese officials said the Game
Reuters Videos
Canada to admit vaccinated U.S. tourists
Canada will allow fully vaccinated U.S tourists into the country starting from August 9.Officials announced the new travel rules on Monday and said that international visitors from other countries will also be permitted to enter on September 7.Since March 2020, the land border between the two countries has been closed.However, the U.S has allowed Canadians to fly in, while Canada has not allowed Americans to do the same.Many say the ban has crippled their businesses.Companies in Canada and the U.S, especially the travel and airline industries, have pushed for an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between the two countries.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed to the rising vaccination rates for prompting the change.Fifty percent of Canadian residents are fully vaccinated and 75 percent have had one shot.Meanwhile, Canadian Public Safety Minister said U.S. officials told him it was likely Washington would extend its land border restrictions, which expire on Thursday, for an additional month.On Monday, when asked if the U.S would follow Canada’s lead, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say.