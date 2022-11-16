Eden Hazard acknowledged the World Cup in Qatar will be the “last chance” for Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ to triumph and says he wants to stay at Real Madrid.

With the likes of Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to call upon, Belgium have been unable to get their hands on a major trophy.

The Red Devils have ended five of the past seven years at the top of the FIFA rankings, though they suffered quarter-final eliminations at the past two European Championships.

Belgium were also knocked out at the same stage in the 2src14 World Cup before reaching the semi-finals of Russia 2src18, where they were beaten by eventual winners France.

Hazard, who has endured a difficult time in Madrid following his move from Chelsea, believes Qatar will be Belgium’s last opportunity to succeed with the current star-studded squad.

“I keep smiling. There are people who doubt my qualities, but not me and we will see them again,” the 31-year-old said.

“For us the World Cup is the last chance to show that we can still win something with this generation. It will be complicated, but we will give our all.”

11,59 million Belgians. 26 Devils. 1 goal. #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/wwCAMvlU6k

— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 1src, 2src22

Hazard suggested “it is possible” Qatar could be his last World Cup with Belgium and says he has no intention of leaving Madrid by his own choice any time soon.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. The answer is clear, but it’s not just up to me,” he added.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has previously stated Hazard, who has started just one LaLiga game this season, is aware of the reasons for his lack of minutes with fierce competition for places.

The former Chelsea winger has struggled with injuries and fitness issues following his arrival in June 2src19.

Hazard has managed just 29 starts in his four LaLiga seasons with Madrid, who trail Barcelona by two points.