Hawks vs. Bucks score: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez lead Milwaukee to pivotal Game 5 win over Atlanta – CBSSports.com

THU 8:30
P
MIL -4.5, o213
TNT
Season Leaders
|
points
|
T. Young
T. Young
|
G. Antetokounmpo
G. Antetokounmpo
|
assists
|
T. Young
T. Young
|
J. Holiday
J. Holiday
|
rebounds
|
C. Capela
C. Capela
|
G. Antetokounmpo
G. Antetokounmpo
See New Posts
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
The benches are coming in. The Bucks are gonna win this thing.
Pinned
Pinned
The Bucks have pushed the lead up to 11. The Hawks have kept fighting, but this timeout should be the end of the game.
Pinned
Pinned
The Hawks just won’t stop missing 3’s, but the Bucks are scoring enough to keep their distance. It’s still a 10-point game with 1:28 remaining.
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Timeout Bucks. Both sides are probably going to get their starters out of the game now to prepare for Game 6.
Pinned
That Portis 3 is probably the clincher. Bucks lead 114-98 with only three minutes remaining.
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Are the Hawks about to admit defeat on this timeout? The Bucks lead by 17 with 5:15 remaining.
Pinned
Tonight is the first time this postseason that Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have both scored 24 or more points.
Pinned
Pinned
Count it! Holiday gets fouled on that little runner and he can push the lead up to 17 at the line.
Pinned
Lou Williams cuts it to 14 with that 3.
Pinned
Bobby Portis is in some pain after that foul. Collins swiped him pretty hard.
Pinned
They’re not going to review that, but it was clearly off of Bogdanovic. Fortunately, the Bucks get a steal immediately, so all’s well that ends well.
Pinned
The Bucks are getting clean looks whenever they can get Middleton and Lopez into a pick-and-roll together.
Pinned
That’s the fourth block from Brook Lopez on the night. Gallinari makes a 3 afterward, though, so the lead is down to 15.
See More