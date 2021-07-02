Home WORLD NEWS Hawks vs. Bucks score: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez lead Milwaukee to pivotal Game 5 win over Atlanta – CBSSports.com
WORLD NEWS

Hawks vs. Bucks score: Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez lead Milwaukee to pivotal Game 5 win over Atlanta – CBSSports.com

by admin
written by admin
hawks-vs-bucks-score:-khris-middleton,-brook-lopez-lead-milwaukee-to-pivotal-game-5-win-over-atlanta-–-cbssports.com


THU 8:30
P

MIL -4.5, o213


TNT

Season Leaders

points

headshot-image
team-logo

T. Young


29.8 PTS, 9.5 AST, 2.7 REB


headshot-image
team-logo

T. Young


29.8 PTS, 9.5 AST, 2.7 REB

headshot-image
team-logo

G. Antetokounmpo


28.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 12.7 REB


headshot-image
team-logo

G. Antetokounmpo


28.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 12.7 REB

assists

headshot-image
team-logo

T. Young


29.8 PTS, 9.5 AST, 2.7 REB


headshot-image
team-logo

T. Young


29.8 PTS, 9.5 AST, 2.7 REB

headshot-image
team-logo

J. Holiday


16.5 PTS, 8.1 AST, 5.3 REB


headshot-image
team-logo

J. Holiday


16.5 PTS, 8.1 AST, 5.3 REB

rebounds

headshot-image
team-logo

C. Capela


10.1 PTS, 0.9 AST, 11.5 REB


headshot-image
team-logo

C. Capela


10.1 PTS, 0.9 AST, 11.5 REB

headshot-image
team-logo

G. Antetokounmpo


28.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 12.7 REB


headshot-image
team-logo

G. Antetokounmpo


28.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 12.7 REB

See New Posts

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

The benches are coming in. The Bucks are gonna win this thing.

Pinned

Pinned

The Bucks have pushed the lead up to 11. The Hawks have kept fighting, but this timeout should be the end of the game.

Pinned

Pinned

The Hawks just won’t stop missing 3’s, but the Bucks are scoring enough to keep their distance. It’s still a 10-point game with 1:28 remaining.

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Timeout Bucks. Both sides are probably going to get their starters out of the game now to prepare for Game 6.

Pinned

That Portis 3 is probably the clincher. Bucks lead 114-98 with only three minutes remaining.

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Pinned

Are the Hawks about to admit defeat on this timeout? The Bucks lead by 17 with 5:15 remaining.

Pinned

Tonight is the first time this postseason that Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have both scored 24 or more points.

Pinned

Pinned

Count it! Holiday gets fouled on that little runner and he can push the lead up to 17 at the line.

Pinned

Lou Williams cuts it to 14 with that 3.

Pinned

Bobby Portis is in some pain after that foul. Collins swiped him pretty hard.

Pinned

They’re not going to review that, but it was clearly off of Bogdanovic. Fortunately, the Bucks get a steal immediately, so all’s well that ends well.

Pinned

The Bucks are getting clean looks whenever they can get Middleton and Lopez into a pick-and-roll together.

Pinned

That’s the fourth block from Brook Lopez on the night. Gallinari makes a 3 afterward, though, so the lead is down to 15.

See More

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Boy Scouts reach $850m settlement with US sex...

Libyan navy acknowledges dangerous chase of migrant boat

Bezos legacy gets mixed reviews as he exits...

California Governor Newsom to face recall vote in...

Germany recommends combining AstraZeneca, mRNA shots

Palestinians defy ‘precursor to mass displacements’

Zimbabwe’s bus shortage is making commuters miserable

Justices turn away florist who refused same-sex wedding...

Sha’Carri Richardson Suspended for One Month After Positive...

Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean...

Leave a Reply