Hawaii reports 485 new COVID cases in highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic; no additional fatalities – Hawaii News Now

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Amid an ongoing surge in COVID cases across the state, Hawaii reported 485 new infections Saturday in the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

According to DOH spokesperson, Brooks Baehr, all the cases reported Saturday are from the latest 24-hour reporting period, which ended at 11:59 pm Thursday. COVID cases reported by the state are based on testing initiated two days prior.

The increase in cases comes as the state Health Department reported 622 COVID cases on Friday, which officials said was a result of delayed lab reporting and a continued rise in cases.

The electronic laboratory reporting system interruption experienced earlier in the week has been fully resolved, according to Brooks.

Of the cases reported, 315 were on Oahu, 101 on Hawaii Island, nine on Kauai and 42 on Maui. There were also 18 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 537.

There have been 2,996 cases reported in the past 14 days. The number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 42,410.

State and health officials continue to urge vigilance and encourage residents to get vaccinated.

The state does not provide details on how many cases were in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

[Looking for a COVID vaccine? For details on where to go for the free shot, click here.]

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

