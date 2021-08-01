Hawaii counts 452 new coronavirus infections; active cases soar past 3,000 statewide – Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Health officials reported 452 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, Hawaii’s third-highest daily count which brings the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 42,862 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 537.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 413 fatalities on Oahu, 61 on Maui, 58 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state. The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 613,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 35 million.

Today’s case count was initially reported by Lt. Gov. Josh Green in a social media post this morning.

The latest numbers come after the state reported a record 622 new infections, followed by 485 on Saturday, a combination of the highly contagious delta variant and a backlog of uncounted cases from earlier this week due to a problem with laboratory testing results.

Hawaii is in the midst of its greatest surge in coronavirus case so far this year, which has state officials stepping up the urgency of their calls for unvaccinated residents to get the shots.

“Today my colleagues at hospitals across the state are pleading with the public to vaccinate,” Green, who is an emergency room physician on the Big Island, said in his Instagram post. “We are seeing more young adults get severely sick with COVID. On Friday 108 of the 118 cases in the hospital were unvaccinated.”

The new confirmed and probable infection count reported today includes 276 new cases on Oahu, 99 on Hawaii island, 66 on Maui, six on Kauai, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 30,997 on Oahu, 5,191 on Maui, 4,150 in Hawaii County, 554 on Kauai, 117 on Lanai, and 81 on Molokai. There are also 1,772 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Of the state’s total infection count, 3,298 cases were considered to be active. Less than three weeks ago that number was under 600. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 302.

The statistics released today reflect new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,754,544 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday. Health officials say that 60.1% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 66.9% have received at least one dose.The state’s next update on vaccine doses administered will be Monday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2710 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations — one each on Maui and Hawaii island — reported today.

According to Friday’s update on the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 117 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals, with 23 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators. The last time Hawaii had more than 100 COVID patients in the hospitals

Green said in a social media post this morning that the statewide positivity rate is 5.7 percent.

