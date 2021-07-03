having-an-outdoor-wedding?-here’s-how-to-prepare-your-skin.

As more weddings continue to be held outdoors, even as pandemic restrictions are lifted, beauty products will have to work overtime to fight prolonged exposure to heat and other environmental elements. But don’t sweat it — we’ve got you (and your face) covered with several products designed to provide long-lasting wear. Many are sweat, transfer and fade resistant.

Image Credit… La Roche-Posay

All About That Base

Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, a dermatologist based in Manhattan, recommends using sunscreen with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, because, she said, “these mineral ingredients are more effective, last longer and block the rays as opposed to chemical ingredients that absorb them.”

“Look for broad spectrum, water-resistant products with an SPF of 50 that lasts for 80 minutes,” Dr. Nussbaum said.