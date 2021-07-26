The General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Haven Homes, Mrs Ufuoma Ilesanmi, has won the Young Entrepreneurs International recognition for business leaders in Nigeria under the age of 40.

The award was presented at the Young Entrepreneurs International Summit in honour of young persons who have contributed meaningfully to the economic growth and development of the society in their various fields.

In a statement marking the acceptance of the award, Ilesanmi said that the recognition came as a result of the opportunity afforded her through relevant support she got from her company in the relentless pursuit of success in her career.

Ilesanmi admonished the gathering of young people that leadership comes with a lot of challenges and that every young person who desires to be successful in business and other spheres of life must be ready to face them squarely and overcome them.

She applauded the initiators of the summit for propelling Africans to be the best in whatever circle they are, irrespective of their age.

Haven Homes has been at the forefront of empowering young Nigerians as landlords in its Richmond Gate Estate which presents a package of luxury and affordability plans for over twenty years.

Since its first residential development in 2006, the firm has grown to provide quality homes at par with international standards.

