hate-crime-charge-for-woman-in-nyc-hotel-confrontation-with-black-teen

Associated Press
Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation
A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.
Yahoo News Video
How the House will investigate the Capitol riot: Yahoo News Explains
After the formation of an independent bipartisan commission was blocked by Senate Republicans, the House of Representatives voted to establish a select committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Yahoo News Senior Reporter Caitlin Dickson explains the questions the investigation hopes to answer.
Yahoo News Video
U.S. Supreme Court invalidates California nonprofit donor disclosure
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday backed two conservative nonprofit groups that challenged California’s requirement that tax-exempt charities provide the state the identities of top financial donors – a decision that could imperil some political donor disclosure laws and buttress “dark money” donations.
Architectural Digest
11 Dreamy Candles to Capture Your Summer Mood
Get it now! If the thought if impromptu summer showers makes you feel giddy rather than disappointed, D.S. & Durga’s Concrete After Lighting candle will bring you a comparable joy from the comfort of your living room. Get it now! And for those more focused on home decor, Jam Labs’ Mookie candle satisfyingly resembles the perfect swirl on top of an ice cream cone (suitably, you can opt for Matcha color).
Reuters
In Beijing, pride and hopes for a stronger China on party centenary
People gathered on Thursday in Beijing to take photographs of celebratory flyovers and sing revolutionary songs as the ruling Communist Party celebrated its 100th birthday, expressing pride in China’s development and wishes for a more powerful country. President Xi Jinping hailed a “new world” created by the Chinese people as the party marked the centenary of its founding with a ceremony in the capital’s central Tiananmen Square. Wang Peng, 34, an engineer at electronics giant Xiaomi, who took time off work to film the aircraft on his telephone, was especially excited by a shot of the jets releasing colourful smoke trails.
Yahoo News Video
Honolulu prosecutor: Police killing of Black man justified
Honolulu police officers’ use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city’s prosecuting attorney said Wednesday.
Reuters
U.S. calls build-up of China’s nuclear arsenal ‘concerning’
The United States said on Thursday China’s rapid build-up of its nuclear forces was concerning and called on Beijing to engage with it “on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races.” The build up had become more difficult for China to hide and it appeared it was deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimal deterrence, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing. Price was responding to a question about a report in the Washington Post that said China had begun constructing more than 100 new missile silos in a desert area in the western part of the country.
Bloomberg
Delta Variant in Focus; India Hits 400,000 Deaths: Virus Update
(Bloomberg) — Covid-19’s fast-spreading delta variant now dominates conversations about the virus, with vaccine efficacy measures, case counts and country lockdowns increasingly focused on it.The “hyper-transmissible” variant may eclipse other virus mutations in the U.S. within weeks, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. Some 1,000 U.S. counties with low vaccination rates, notably in the Southeast and Midwest, are particularly vulnerable. And Australia plans to cut international arrivals in hal
Associated Press
EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned
Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was thrown out Wednesday by Pennsylvania’s highest court in a ruling that swiftly freed the actor from prison more than three years after he was found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion. Cosby, 83, was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, and his conviction was seen as a turning point in the movement to hold powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct. The split court found that Cosby was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney had promised the comedian once known as “America’s Dad” that he wouldn’t be charged over Constand’s accusations.