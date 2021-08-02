has-the-trey-lance-takeover-begun?

Early training camp takeaways come with some important caveats. Pads aren’t on yet, players are still easing their way into football shape and the ball is only starting to roll on an 18-week long NFL season. That being said, it sure sounds like the Trey Lance takeover has started in San Francisco.

Saturday’s practice left behind a common theme from media members in attendance: the No. 3 overall pick was the better of the 49ers’ two quarterbacks. Lance was able to open up and run for the first time in camp and it put the already simmering notion that he may be the better player up to a low boil.

Here’s some of what was posted by media that attended Saturday’s session:

Chris Biderman, Sacramento Bee

Nick Wagoner, ESPN

Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area

Cam Inman, Bay Area News Group

Matt Barrows, the Athletic

Eric Branch, San Francisco Chronicle

Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, 95.7 the Game

Tracy Sandler, Fan Girl Sports Network

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at the start of camp there wouldn’t be an open quarterback competition, but acknowledged the team would go with the QB that gave them the best chance to win.

It’s important to note Lance had one big day up against a particularly rough day for Garoppolo. The practice was also non-padded and player like Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford aren’t participating on the defensive side. Lance was also going against the second-team defense.

For Lance’s rise to be a trend, days like Saturday need to become a regular occurrence. However, given how quickly he shined as the better QB, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue elevating himself on the depth chart.

Whether Shanahan wants to acknowledge it or not, the QB battle in San Francisco is underway.