Has the Taliban kept its promises in Afghanistan?

by News
The Taliban’s swift return to power in Afghanistan a year ago caught many by surprise.

Fighters captured a string of cities and the capital Kabul as US-led foreign forces left the country after 20 years.

Taliban leaders promised to be more moderate than the last time they were in power between 1996 and 2001.

But 12 months on, the international community refuses to recognise the Taliban government.

Crucial foreign aid is drying up, nearly all Afghans have faced food shortages and – despite promising to respect women’s rights – most girls are still banned from school.

So what is needed to turn things around?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Muska Gailani – acting director, Afghanistan Women Council

Graeme Smith – senior consultant on Afghanistan, International Crisis Group

Published On 14 Aug 2022

