haryana-accuses-ashoka-university-of-financial-embezzlement

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has been cracking down on private universities in the state for alleged violations of norms. The state’s department of higher education has acted against three universities, all of them in Sonipat, in the past four months, the latest being Ashoka

University

, which the government has accused of “financial embezzlement”.

Haryana has 24 private universities under the state higher education department, which are regulated by the Haryana Private Universities Act (HPU), 2006.

In May, the higher education department penalised the World University of Design by imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh. The university had started some courses without prior approval from the higher education department. The first notice was sent to the university in December 2021. Dissatisfied with the institution’s reply, the department imposed the fine, which the university is said to have paid. (TOI has a copy of the May 17 communication sent to the university). SRM University, too, was accused of starting courses without the department’s approval.

But the case of Ashoka University is more complex. Under the act, the university is supposed to reserve 25% of its seats for students of Haryana domicile, and give fee concessions. According to the state government’s notice, the university failed to do so. What’s more, the department has alleged that by responding to its notice, the university fudged the figures and might face “punitive action as well as criminal proceedings”. The university is also the state government’s partner in the Good Governance

Fellowship scheme

.

“For instance, the number of reserved seats in the UG BA/BSc programme has been shown as 200 out of which only 100 are filled by Haryana students…,” it said. “On the basis of… the information provided by the university, it is inferred that 1/5, 2/5, and 2/5 ratio of 25% of Haryana students are not adhered to by the university. During 2019-22, only 39 students out of 62 of Haryana quota were given fee concessions and 23 students were left out,” the notice said.

An agency report quoted a university spokesperson as saying, “The notice is totally misconceived and contrary to the provisions of the Haryana Private Universities Act. The allegations of misinformation and embezzlement of funds are completely unwarranted. Further, the university follows the highest standards of institutional governance, backed by stringent audit, and hence there is no question of any financial impropriety in any aspect of its functioning.”

“The university has strictly followed the Haryana Private Universities Act’s requirements of reservation for students from Haryana. All admitted students who are domicile of Haryana receive fee concessions,” it added. Queries made to WUD as well as SRM University remained unanswered.

Additional chief secretary for higher education Anand Mohan Sharan termed the action taken as a “routine exercise of the department” to monitor the functioning of private universities.

(With inputs from PTI)

