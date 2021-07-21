harvey-weinstein-pleads-not-guilty-to-charges-he-sexually-assaulted-5-women

Weinstein has already been convicted in New York.

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to sexually assaulting five women as an indictment against the producer from March was unsealed Wednesday, authorities said.

Weinstein, 69, appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited from New York. He faces four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, the Los Angeles County district attorney said.

A grand jury returned the indictment on March 15 for the charges for the sexual assaults, which allegedly occurred at hotels between 2004 to 2013.

“Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Weinstein is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on July 29.

He is currently serving a 23-year sentence after he was found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree in New York in February 2020. He was serving out his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York. His lawyers filed an appeal for the rape conviction in April.

Alex Stone reports on the case for ABC News Radio:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.