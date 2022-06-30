harsh-to-fire-govt-staffer-over-unauthorised-offs:-supreme-court

NEW DELHI: In a significant judgment, the

Supreme Court

on Thursday held that terminating a government employee for going on unauthorised leave is too harsh and disproportionate punishment and suggested that some “lesser but major penalty” should be imposed instead of removing him from service.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and

J B Pardiwala

set aside the termination order issued by the ministry of mines in 2000 to one of its employees who had gone on unauthorised leave for more than 100 days. The court converted the termination into “compulsory retirement with pension benefits”.

The SC bench passed the order on an appeal filed by the Centre challenging a Delhi HC order that had directed reinstatement of the employee. Additional Solicitor General

Jayant K Sud

and senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the government, argued that the employee was a perpetual offender, who repeatedly went on unauthorised leaves. They also contended that the HC committed an error in passing the order in the favour of the employee.

However, the bench said that going on unauthorised leave is surely a misconduct and could be a valid ground for termination of job in defence services and paramilitary forces, but the same rule cannot be enforced in civil jobs. The bench also remarked that it would not have thought twice in upholding the dismissal order if the employee was in the defence forces.

The SC bench upheld the HC order quashing the government order to terminate the employee’s job but refrained from reinstating him as more than two decades have passed since he was sacked. The court converted the sacking order into compulsory retirement and allowed the employee and his family to avail pension benefits.

