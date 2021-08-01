Harry Potter: Wizards Unite – All August 2021 Event Dates and Details – GameRant

Harry Potter Wizards Unite witches and wizards can now start preparing for all of the events coming to the mobile AR game throughout August 2021.

August has arrived and that means Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players can start planning for a ton of events that are on the way to the mobile AR game over the next four weeks. The July calendar was full of mystery and ended just halfway through the month, but the plans for August are a lot more transparent and players should start getting ready, because it’s going to be a busy one.

The August events kick off tomorrow with the first August Adversaries activities, but that is just the start. Not long after that players will get a chance to experience the second half of the Brilliant Event theme that kicked off during July. The rest of the month is jam-packed with an interesting mix of the usual content rotation alongside some special new events and even a unique end of the month activity to celebrate back to school season in Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

Exact details around what to expect from some of the new events are still unclear, so be sure to check back for each full event guide in the very near future once the activities are live. Many of the events will likely feature the usual long list of tasks and rewards to complete for special in-game prizes, so fans should keep an eye out for all of those details to emerge in the days leading up to each of the game’s events.

Wormtail and the Marauders Adversaries Event

2 August at 11 a.m. PT – 5 August at 11 a.m. PT

A surge of Peter Pettigrew Adversaries are expected to arrive. It’ll take all your skills to make these sneaky rats turn tail.

1920s Wizarding World Convergence

7 August 12:01 a.m. – 8 August 11:59 p.m. local time

Pick up your wands and start on new adventures through the memories of a world from over a century ago.

Secrets Revealed Brilliant Event Part 2

9 August 11 a.m. PT – 16 August 11 a.m. PT

Help return Brilliant Foundables to Aragog’s Lair, including Rubeus Hagrid and Acromantula Eggs.

1920s Wizarding World Convergence

18 August 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. local time

Unlock special Portmanteaus and collect Fragments for the new 1920s Registry Page.

August Community Day

All day Saturday, 21 August from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time

Stock up on joke products for this Community Day. Encounter more Weasleys’ Wizarding Wheezes Traces and earn guaranteed drops from Forest Chamber IV and above to prestige your page.

Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part 1

23 August 11 a.m. PT – 30 August 11 a.m. PT

A surge around memories of the third year reveals Brilliant Dementors and Boggart Confoundables.

Back to Hogwarts Event

30 August 11 a.m. PT – 3 September 11 a.m. PT

Celebrate the memories of returning to school with this Hogwarts themed event.

There is always the chance that additional surprise events will appear as the month progresses, especially with summer approaching and Niantic’s habit of taking advantage of the warmer weather patterns. Dedicated players will want to log in daily to check in and see if anything exciting is happening. Be sure to check back in the comings days for more Wizards Unite strategy guides, news, and updates. Until then, keep your wands at the ready!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available now in select regions on Android and iOS devices.

