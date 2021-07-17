Home NEWS Harry Kane to snub Tottenham training to force Man City move
NEWSNews Africa

Harry Kane to snub Tottenham training to force Man City move

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
harry-kane-to-snub-tottenham-training-to-force-man-city-move

Harry Kane’s England team-mates believe he will skip training at Tottenham Hotspur, in a bid to force a transfer to Manchester City, according to the UK Telegraph.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to City this summer.

However, on Friday, new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo insisted that the striker remains a Tottenham player.

But several of Kane’s England team-mates believe he may avoid pre-season training with Spurs to try and push a deal through.

EPL: Harry Kane’s preferred move revealed


Kane spoke about his wish to leave North London even before Euro 2020 kicked off.

The 28-year-old scored four times as the Three Lions went all the way to the final, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

With the tournament over and the 2021/2022 season looming large, attention will now shift to where he will be playing.

EPL: Mourinho advises Harry Kane on next club

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu, Asari Dokubo tried to...

Oba Anambra Obi Cubana burial: Cubana Chief Priest...

EPL: Arsenal close to signing Locatelli

ABSU VC, Ogbulu urges journalists to investigate before...

Matawalle berates fake news operators, cautions newsmen on...

I didn’t know the roads are so bad,...

‘She has slept with everyone at Inter, AC...

EPL: Solskjaer identifies player Man United should sign...

Biafra: Buhari kidnapped Nnamdi Kanu like he did...

Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu, Asari Dokubo tried to...

Leave a Reply