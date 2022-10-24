Harry Kane joins Haaland & Mbappe on exclusive list after Newcastle

A head-turning statistic surrounding the early-season efforts of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has, on Sunday evening, come to the fore online.

Antonio Conte’s troops, of course, were back in action a short time ago.

Welcoming high-flying Newcastle United to north London for a Premier League clash, Spurs headed into proceedings in the knowledge that a return to winning ways would see them climb to within two points of table-topping Arsenal.

When all was said and done, however, the day’s hosts, ultimately, slipped to a 2nd defeat on the spin.

This came owing to first-half strikes on the part of Newcastle pair Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, en route to an eventual 2-1 result.

On an otherwise disappointing evening for Tottenham, though, as alluded to above, one member of the Lilywhites’ ranks who did his job once more, was talisman Harry Kane.

The English international netted his side’s only goal on Sunday, courtesy of a trademark poacher’s finish early in the 2nd-half.

And though such efforts ultimately came in a losing effort, Kane, nevertheless, has this evening seen his name added to an altogether exclusive list of Europe’s best.

The latest strike racked up by Spurs’ main man marked his 10th of the Premier League season to date.

And, as revealed in the aftermath of today’s action in north London, Kane, in turn, has joined the trio of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe as one of only four players to have hit double figures in one of Europe’s top-five leagues in 2022/23.

Four players have scored 10+ league goals in Europe’s top five divisions this season:

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane 🆕

Big Names.

— William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 23, 2022

Revealed: How Manchester United reacted to Cristian Ronaldo incident

Tottenham’s Harry Kane earns Lionel Messi comparison

–