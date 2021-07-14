Harry and Meghan: Duchess of Sussex creates new Netflix animated series called Pearl – Sky News

The Duchess of Sussex has created a new family-focused animated series for the Netflix streaming service.

Archewell Productions, the company formed by Prince Harry and Meghan, said in a statement the programmes will centre on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Meghan will also executive produce the series which is called “Pearl”.

Filmmaker David Furnish, who is the husband of Sir Elton John, will also work on the programmes.

The duke and duchess struck a deal with Netflix after they quit their royal duties and moved to California last year.

The duke and duchess relocated to California from the UK last year. Pic: AP



Meghan said in a statement: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

“David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Pearl is the second show from the Netflix deal that Meghan and the Duke of Sussex signed last year after Heart Of Invictus, a docuseries about the Invictus Games, with Harry both appearing and serving as executive producer.

No date has been given for the launch of Pearl.

The couple are also creating content podcasts for Spotify.