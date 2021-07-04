harris-drops-by-her-local-fire-station-on-4th-of-july

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, dropped off cookies at their neighborhood fire station in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles on Sunday.

The big picture: Harris is home in California after speaking in Los Vegas on Saturday. Meanwhile, President Biden is returning to the White House on Sunday afternoon to barbecue with first responders and military families during a celebration of “independence from COVID-19.”

Harris mentioned wildfires and the ongoing drought while chatting with the fire fighters, according to pool reports.

“This fire season is going to be worse than last year,” the vice president said.

Emhoff mentioned that his brother is a firefighter.

Harris and Emhoff were joined at the fire station by Rep. Ted Lieu and his wife, Betty.

