harris-announces-$25-million-investment-in-voting-initiatives-by-the-dnc

Yahoo Finance Video
Chinese stocks continue to fall amid Didi probe in China
On Thursday, Chinese companies listed in the U.S. continued to extend declines following China’s crackdown on ride-hailing app Didi last weekend. Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss what the move means for the Chinese tech sector going forward.
Yahoo News Video
Biden says U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31
Delivering remarks at the White House on Thursday, President Biden said U.S. troops will complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31. Biden said the U.S. had achieved its objectives there, citing the killing of Osama bin Laden and other terrorists involved in the 9/11 attack.
Yahoo News Video
CDC: 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths are from unvaccinated individuals
During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Thursday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said preliminary data from several states indicates that 99.5 percent of recent deaths from coronavirus are of individuals who were unvaccinated and could have been prevented with a vaccine. Walensky also said the rise in the number of cases due to the Delta variant is “troubling.”
Associated Press
US climate envoy announces Russia trip at time of tension
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will meet with Russian officials in Moscow next week, making him the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Russia so far, at a time when the two countries are at odds. A terse State Department announcement Thursday said Kerry’s four-day trip would be aimed at discussing “means of enhancing global climate ambition.” China and then the United States lead the globe in climate-damaging emissions of coal and petroleum fumes, but Russia, at No. 4 globally due to its dependence on coal burning, is an outsize contributor to climate change relative to the size of its economy and population.
Yahoo News Video
Psaki praised Richardson following suspension ahead of Tokyo Olympics
During a White House briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki said sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension ahead of the Olympic Games after a testing positive for marijuana was a decision by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, not the U.S. government, but praised Richardson as being an “inspiring young woman who … happens to be one of the fastest women in the world.”
Associated Press Videos
Avenatti to serve prison sentence for extortion
A chastened Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort Nike. (July 8)
Reuters Videos
Celebrity lawyer Avenatti sentenced to 30 months
Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Thursday for trying to extort Nike.U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said Avenatti “had become drunk on the power of his platform” in betraying his client, a youth basketball coach, in order to obtain riches for himself.Avenatti was convicted for threatening to expose Nike’s alleged corrupt payments to families of college basketball prospects unless it forked over up to $25 million for him and another lawyer to conduct an internal probe.Recordings showed Avenatti telling Nike lawyers he would “blow the lid” on the sportswear company and wipe $10 billion off its market value unless it bowed to his demands.Avenatti was also convicted of defrauding the coach, Gary Franklin.Prosecutors said Avenatti was counting on a big payday to cover his own debts. Nike has denied wrongdoing. Before being sentenced, Avenatti got choked up as he admitted to having “lost his way,” and apologized to Franklin and others.The sentencing caps a precipitous downfall for a once-obscure lawyer who in 2018 became a cable news fixture, disparaging then-President Trump and even flirting with a White House run himself – before a swirl of criminal charges ended his legal career.
Reuters Videos
Bangladesh factory fire kills at least 52
A massive fire at a juice-making factory in Bangladesh has killed at least 52 people, officials said Friday, and injured at least 20 more.The fire erupted late on Thursday on the ground floor of the six-story building southeast of the capital Dhaka, and was still raging into Friday evening.Firefighters scrambled to control the flames, which reached all the way to the top of the building, where some managed to be rescued.Meanwhile, authorities say three workers jumped out and died in an attempt to escape.It’s the worst industrial disaster to occur in Bangladesh in five years.The country has a track record of poor working conditions and safety standards.Officials say chemicals and flammable materials were stored inside the building, and some key exits were locked, including a door leading to the roof.The cause of the fire is still unknown, but police said they were investigating and legal action would be taken against those responsible for the fire.Dozens of family members have taken to protesting outside the plant, demanding justice. Others are still looking for lost loved ones.The factory is owned by the private Hashem Food and Beverage, part of Bangladesh’s multinational Sajeeb Group.Neither company responded to request for comment on Friday.
Reuters Videos
Teachers rally against Hungary’s anti-LGBT law
Transgender chemistry teacher Floris Fellegi-Balta isn’t sure he can continue to work in Hungary. The country passed legislation last month curbing children’s access to discussion of LGBTQ issues.That forced Fellegi-Balta, who is in the process of gender reassignment, to figure out whether he would – and could – still be employed.”There is complete uncertainty about the law. But we do not want to adhere to it. Whatever it means we will not change a thing in the way we work. The school has already assured me that as long as the school can exist I have a place there, so they stood by me and our LGBT students.”The law, which comes into force on Thursday (July 8) has caused anxiety within the LGBT community.It says under-18s cannot be shown pornographic content.It also bans any content the government deems to encourage gender reassignment or homosexuality. It also proposes a vetted list of groups allowed to hold sex education sessions in schools.Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban was unmoved by criticism on the law’s first day.He said his government would not allow LGBTQ activists into schools.EU commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen branded the new rules as “disgraceful” on Wednesday (July 7) – adding that Hungary must ditch the law, or the EU will act.But Orban said only Hungary had the right to decide on how children should be raised and educated. Children’s book editor Boldizsar Nagy hopes the legislation is nothing but scaremongering. “The law in its present form is only suitable to raise fears and make people, publishers, companies shut up, or to exercise self-censorship. But what I am seeing is that since this is not the first such law, we have seen similar ones, so the reaction from many publishers I have talked about is that we would continue to work the same way as before.”Orban, in power since 2010, views laws like this one as part of a fight to safeguard traditional Christian values from Western liberalism.
Washington Examiner
No to teaching CRT, yes to traditional values classes
Despite efforts by liberal media outlets to portray parental opposition to critical race theory and other restyled history lessons as a limited phenomenon, new polling shows that it is a national movement.