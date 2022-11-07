Harley St expert reveals the six best anti-ageing cosmetic treatments for mature skin

Wondering about booking in for a professional anti-ageing treatment? We asked aesthetics expert Lesley Reynolds – aka the Queen of Harley Street – to recommend the best options for those wanting minimal, intermediate or more intensive treatments.

Lesley says: Former Vogue model Sandra Howard, 82, struck a chord with many women recently when she discussed struggling with losing her looks. “It’s not right, but I’m afraid life is easier when you’re pretty,” she said. “As my 20s gave way to my 30s and then to motherhood, the flow of compliments began to ebb — and I was surprised by how much I missed them. The ageing process is not a beautiful woman’s friend.”

I totally understand where she’s coming from. Many patients come to our Harley Street clinic at the point when they feel they are becoming invisible. Sadly, our society has never been more focused on youth and appearance, and people tell us they want to look more like the youthful person they still feel inside. This year alone, we’ve seen a 64% rise in over 50s having non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments, and around 30% of our patients have been over 75.

Luckily for those clients, I don’t agree with Sandra when she said: “There comes a point when you have to bow to the laws of gravity and time.” I believe there has never been a better time to age. Thanks to aesthetics, we really can turn back time, even if you’ve left it late. We have patients who now look better in their mid 60s than they did in their 40s – you’ll have seen many of them on TV but I can’t name names!

I salute and respect anyone who has no desire to change anything about their advancing years, but for those that do, I say this – please be miserable when you can do something about it. Here’s my pick of treatments that really can make a difference to older skin.

Minimal downtime treatments

Think about Botox or Ellanse for minimal downtime treatments

(Image: Getty)

Botox

I consider it the best and most cost effective anti-ageing treatment for the forehead and eye area. A series of injections reduces facial muscle activity, smoothing furrows and wrinkles and even giving a gentle lift. Cost: from £199.

Ellanse

By the time we’re in our 50s, our skin will have lost around 50 percent of collagen reserves, leading to wrinkles and saggy skin. This is where collagen-boosting injectable Ellanse comes into its own. Many of my celebrity patients are having Ellanse as it plumps, gently lifts and gives a glowy, even-toned complexion. Cost: from £550.

Intermediate treatments

Morpheus8 or CO2 lasers are great for intermediate treatments

(Image: Getty)

Morpheus8

Fractional and radiofrequency technology increases elastin and collagen production, creating a tightening and lifting effect. It’s great for a saggy jawline, double chin and crepey neck. Expect redness and discomfort for a few days. We recommend 1-3 deep treatments by a doctor; expect to pay upwards of £950 per session.

CO2 laser

This resurfaces skin, reducing pores, fine lines, wrinkles and scarring. It produces a heat injury within the dermis that kickstarts collagen production. It can be painful, requiring numbing and possibly sedation. Depending on the level used, expect redness and flaking for up to a week. Cost: from £350-£1,800 a session.

Intensive/surgical treatments

Intensive treatment options for those who don’t mind about the downtime

(Image: Getty)

Fat transfer or micrografting

This uses your own fat, harvested from either the abdomen, thighs or knees. The fat is used to replace lost volume in the face, creating a more youthful appearance. Downtime, bruising and swelling lasts up to two weeks. Cost: from £3,500.

Surgical facelift

This procedure to deal with a sagging mid-face and droopy jowls involves lifting soft tissues and muscles, cutting off excess skin and stitching it all back in place. There will be an incision that runs around and behind the ears, which will be red for several weeks. It takes at least two weeks for the initial bruising and swelling to subside enough to be seen again, and you will need emotional and physical support. The healing period takes at least six months but results can be stunning with the right surgeon. Cost: from around £8,500-£15,500 or more.

For more information on Lesley and her team of doctors visit harleystreetskinclinic.com.

