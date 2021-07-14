hard-work-pays:-nigerians-react-as-tv-host,-nancy-isime,-acquires-benz-worth-millions-of-naira

Top TV host, Nancy Isime, works hard and as expected recently rewarded herself by adding a new whip to her garage

The actress shared a snippet of the new car, a Benz, on her Instagram story as her friends gathered around her to celebrate

A lot of Nigerians have reacted to the post, noting that the media personality is good at her job, works hard and deserves to reward herself

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular media personality, Nancy Isime, has got people congratulating her after she splurged millions of naira on a new car, a Benz.

The TV host on her Instagram story channel shared a sneak peek of the car in a video where her friends were checking out the new white car.

Nigerians congratulate Nancy Isime on her new ride

Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress’ friends who were excited just like she was made jokes in the video as they thanked God on her behalf.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video as sighted by . on Instagram

Nigerians congratulate Nancy

A lot of Nigerians congratulated the actress and noted that she deserves it because she works really hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read some comments sighted below:

Jessicaorishane:

“Nancy is so hardworking, duely deserved.”

Ibifelillywest:

“No Nancy slander will be tolerated here! That girl is a hard worker, well deserve girl! Congratulations!”

Officialyomexyb:

“Result of working hard, Big Congratulations to her.”

Fiissaayyoo:

“Long overdue for this… the babe dey try. Congrats Nancy.”

Iam_davechuks:

“Thats a boss lady, hard work pays. She has been hustling for a long time.”

Lamirose9:

“Congratulations to her, she’s been working so hard, so she deserves everything good biko. More to come girl.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Normalise spoiling yourself

Nancy Isime is no doubt one celebrity who lives an enviable lifestyle and she spoke to her female fans on the mindset they should have for the year 2021.

The young lady in a post shared on her Instagram story said ladies should normalise buying luxury things for themselves.

She added that they should leave the mentality of men buying things for them behind in the year 2020.

Source: .