Hard Rock Atlantic City Workers, Casino Operator Reach Labor Agreement

Atlantic City casino workers reached a tentative deal with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, averting a strike that could have started this Fourth of July weekend, according to the union.

Unite Here Local 54 union organizers said their negotiating committee approved the deal on Saturday—details of which weren’t disclosed—and soon all unionized workers would be able to vote on it. The roughly 1,500 casino workers, who are seeking pay raises, were set to go on strike if an agreement hadn’t been reached by the July 3 deadline.

