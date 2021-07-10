Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra turn proud parents as couple welcomes baby boy – Times Now

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy. Photo | Geeta Basra | Photo Credit: Twitter

Key Highlights Harbhajan Singh has turned father once again Harbhajan and Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy on Saturday (July 10) The couple already have a daughter named Hinaya

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra have turned proud parents once again. As Geeta was expected to deliver soon, the veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan announced the good news to one and all from his official Twitter account that the couple have been blessed with a baby boy.

Bhajji captioned the post, “Blessed with a Baby boy Blue shukar aa Tera maalka”

Bhajji’s message read, “A new little hand



for us to hold,



his love is grand,



precious as gold.



A wonderful gift,



so special and sweet.



Our hearts are full,



our lives complete.

We thank the Almighty



for blessing us with a healthy baby boy.

Both Geeta and the baby are doing well.

We are overwhelmed with joy



and would like to extend our gratitude



to all our well-wishers,



for their constant love and support.”

Harbhajan and Geeta had announced their pregnancy via an adorable post from the actor’s official Instagram handle early this year.

For the unversed, Geeta has starred in many Bollywood films but now remains busy managing the house and her four-year-old daughter Haniya. Talking about the couple, their relationship rumours did the round for a considerable amount of time before the veteran Indian off-spinner tied the knot with the British-born Indian actress on October 29, 2015.

As soon as Harbhajan shared the news of him turning parent once again, Twitterati has been flooded with congratulatory wishes for the couple. Here are some of the reactions –

Harbhajan is expected to turn up for the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second leg of IPL 2021, set to be held in the UAE from September 19-October 15. Bhajji, who celebrated his birthday on July 3, played only three games for the franchise in the first leg. It will be interesting to see if the veteran off-spinner gives the second phase a miss, in order to stay with his young family and take care of his newborn.