Activist Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Monday, kicked against the harassment of journalists by security agencies at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The President, Centre for Change, in a statement titled, ‘Stop the harassment of journalists’, said regardless of the sensitivity of a trial, Nigerians deserved to be informed.

The activist was reacting to the arrested of Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and others by security operatives today on the court premises.

The ‘Buhari-must-go’ campaigner was picked up while he streamed activities around the court on Facebook.

He was said to have been in court in solidarity with the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu; as well as the ‘Buhari-must-go’ protesters who were arrested at Dunamis Church and detained by the Department of State Services.

Sowore and the other journalists were, however, released some hours later.

Reacting, Okei-Odumakin said, “These must stop. The freedoms, liberties, and fundamental rights of citizens are not at the whims and caprices of security operatives or of the government they purport to work for.

“Security operatives are public servants who owe their authority to the Constitution and not to the government of the day.

“Regardless how sensitive a trial may be, the people deserve to be informed of goings-on. Whether the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, or that of the Yoruba self-determination activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, government must not muzzle the media.

“All these harassments of journalists performing their lawful duty of informing the populace must cease.

“The media have been saddled with the responsibility of holding government accountable to the people.

“This duty they must be allowed to perform without shackles and hindrances of any sort.

“Once again it bears repeating that this is a democracy and a nation under law, not a dictatorship or Banana Republic.”