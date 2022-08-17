har-ghar-tiranga-march-held-in-patna

NEW DELHI: A Tiranga March was organised by the

NCC

in Patna, to mark the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The Tiranga Yatra started from the

Vivekanand

statue in Maurya Lok area of the city and then moved towards the R block. The flag bearing marchers, then reached the main entrance gate of the famous Sachivalaya building, near the

Saheed Smarak

. The feeling of enthusiasm and national pride filled the young marchers.

The Tiranga March inspired people of the state, to participate in the Independence Day. The enthusiam of the people of this historic city of Patna, once again proved that the spirit of freedom is still alive in the hearts of the people. In fact it has increased manifold. The patriotic slogans raised by the youngsters, not only reverberated in the capital city, but it also, enhanced nationalistic feelings among the youth.

The additional director of NCC Bihar and Jharkhand region, Major General,

M Indrabalan

, who was present at the event said that, “The whole world is aware of the fact that the seven freedom fighters of Patna, depicted in the Saheed Smarak, held on to the national flag till they hoisted it on the Sachivalaya building. They were hit by bullets of the British and were martyred.

Former minister in the Bihar government, Nitin Naveen, said that, “The Tiranga Yatra was being held to uphold the unity and integrity of the country, under the aegisis of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ program.”

He also congratulated the NCC for the event.

The chairperson of Vidhan Parishad of the state, Awadhesh Narain Singh also joined the march in its last leg.

The NCC cadets, volunteers, the members of the Nehrus Yuva Sanghathan, the students of different schools and colleges and members of the Lions and Rotary Club of Patna, were all filled with the spirit of patriotism during the march. The ‘Nature Lover Riders Squad and a group of cyclists also participated the the Tiranga Yatra.

Numerous skits on the freedom movement were also held, which left the gathering teary-eyed. The SSB band also performed at the event.

