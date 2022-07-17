‘har-ghar-tiranga’:-centre-aims-for-tricolour-atop-20cr-houses-this-independence-day

NEW DELHI: The Central government plans to usher in the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence with a nationwide ‘

Har Ghar Tiranga

’ programme as part of which 20 crore houses will unfurl the national tricolour between August 13 and 15.

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday discussed the unique initiative with the chief ministers, LGs and administrators of all states/UTs via video-conferencing, seeking their active engagement to make it a success, alongside the participation of political parties, elected representatives, PSUs, NGOs, private sector entities and cooperatives etc.

Addressing the state/UT heads via video-conferencing, Shah said the “first-of-its-kind” programme will help reinforce the feeling of patriotism among citizens and also familiarise the country’s youths and children with the martyrdom attained by various bravehearts during the freedom struggle. He sought the active support of the state/UT governments and citizens to take the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to each and every citizen and ensure its success.

The home minister also exhorted the states and UTs to ensure that ‘prabhat pheris’ (early morning processions) are organised between August 11 and 14 in all the villages with the active involvement of political parties, government entities, NGOs and cooperative societies etc. Stating that ‘prabhat pheris’ were an integral part of the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, and had helped propagate swadeshi, Quit India and non-cooperation movements, Shah said that when children, elders and youths will take out the prabhat pheris now, singing patriotic songs and waving the tricolour, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will automatically become a success.

Shah urged the state governments to publicise the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative in all their advertisements. Also, he asked them to request the electronic media, particularly local channels, to further propagate the initiative. “Cooperatives in villages and PSUs should also be roped in…every person should become part of this and publicise this initiative,” Shah said.

He requested all government websites and homepages to post the tricolour, starting July 22, besides asking all individuals to do the same on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media handles.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to celebrate the 75th year of Independence in a unique way with ‘

Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ was one such initiative. He said ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme will have three verticals: firstly, giving it wide publicity and exhorting all citizens to join in; secondly, ensuring production of requisite number of national flags; and thirdly, ensuring that all houses hoist them.

Shah said the government of India had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the production of enough national flags for the programme. The flags can be ordered from and bought at the post offices, and also purchased online.

“If the states’ PSUs, employees, cooperative societies and their members come forward to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, it will be very easy to achieve the target of having the tricolour flying atop 20 crore houses. This is an important initiative as the Amrit Mahotsav will run till August 15, 2023. If we ensure its peak on August 15, 2022 itself, then our resolve to take Amrit Mahotsav to every home, make a pledge for Amrit Kaal and see India at the top in every field will certainly succeed,” Shah told the CMs, LGs and administrators at the meeting also attended by minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy.

