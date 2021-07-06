Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Did you know the birthday boy shares a rare connect with Naseeruddin Shah and J – Bollywood Life

One of the fastest rising stars and most gifted actors not only in Bollywood, but all of Indian cinema turns 36 today. We’re talking about Ranveer Singh who’s easily one of the hottest contenders among the Gen-Z brigade of younger stars in Bollywood to take on the mantle of superstar after the reign of the Three Khans, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. And no doubt along with his charming persona, wacky personality, stunning looks and amazing physique, the roles Ranveer Singh has chosen and the dexterity and versatility with which he’s performed them has played a vital factor in placing him on the cusp of superstardom. In fact, did you know that one of his roles happens to put the birthday boy in a select company of veteran and some other of India’s most revered actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Johnny Lever and Kirron Kher? Here’s how… Also Read – RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad promises that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s fight sequences will bring tears to our eyes

A very select group of Indian actors (largely those from Hindi cinema) have worked in Pakistani movies, including the quartet just mentioned above. And you’d be astonished to know that one of the names least expected in that company is that of Ranveer Singh, primarily because big, commercial stars, mostly seen in big, mainstream movies, rarely make such offbeat choices in their career, and such risky ones to boot. Also Read – RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

Then again, Ranveer has never been like most mainstream stars, has he? Much like Shah Rukh Khan at the beginning of his career, he has never feared experimentation with niche content or even negative characters a la Lootera. Even Dil Dhadakne Do, where he was part of an ensemble and played younger brother to Priyanka Chopra, or Gully Boy, too, for that matter, straight after a hardcore, commercial blockbuster like Simmba, were far from conventional choices. And one such unconventional choice for when the actor did a cameo in his good friend and Kill Dil costar, Ali Zafar’s 2018 Pakistani movie, Teefa in Trouble. Also Read – Filmy Friday: When Kajol threatened to leave home with kids after Ajay Devgn’s rumoured affair with THIS co-star

Incidentally, Teefa in Trouble was also the first non-Pakistani movie that non-YRF film that the legendary Bollywood production house had internationally distributed and given Ranveer Singh’s longstanding relations ship with Yash Raj Films, including having been launched by the studio in 2010’s Band Baaja Baaraat, plus his camaraderie with Ali Zafar, it’s not that surprising to see why the star agreed to the cameo. And we bet his cameo had a good part to play in Teefa in Trouble’s runaway success at the box office, becoming only the third Pakistani film to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark (Pakistani currency) in the country.

In case y’all are wondering about the other actors’ Pakistani credits, well…Naseeruddin Shah had appeared in Khuda Ke Liye (2007), Kirron Kher in Khamosh Pani (2003), while Om Puri had acted in two Pakistani movies, Actor in Law (2016) and Load Wedding (2018). Anyway, more about that later. For now, let us all join in wishing Ranveer Singh a very, very happy birthday.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.