Happy Birthday Iulia Vantur: A look at the Beautiful Actor-singer’s Bollywood Journey – News18

Iulia Vantur, the very gorgeous model who seems to be a familiar name to most of India for being Salman Khan’s girlfriend, steps into her 41st year. Hailing from Iasi, Romania, Iulia has been a model, professional singer, television presenter, and actor. She was born in 1980, July 24, and began her career as a model at 15 years old. It is no secret that Salman Khan is known to have facilitated the careers of so many people in Bollywood. So it was not surprising when Iulia who is popularly known to be Salman’s rumoured girlfriend started her Bollywood journey aided by the actor.

On the special occasion of Iulia’s birthday, let’s take a look at how her Bollywood journey has been faring so far:

Iulia has emerged as a professional singer, and sang in many Hindi movies.

Ummbakkum: Iulia lent her voice to this track in the film O Teri that was released in 2014. She could be seen dancing to the song in the video, as well. Composed by GJ Singh, it had lyrics by Abhinav Chaturvedi. Singers Mika Singh, Jaspreet Jasz were the other 2 singers besides Iulia, who infused life to the song.

Everybody knows that ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’ from the movie Sultan (2016) was a hugely hit track. Now, Salman took a very special approach to ensure that the film creates the right buzz. To the surprise of his fans he created a new version of the song and released it on Twitter. Iulia was heard singing the very peppy, popular track the female version along with Salman in the actor’s version.

In 2016, Iulia sang the Hindi track ‘Every Night and Day’ in Himesh Reshammiya’s album Aap Se Mausiiquii. The music composer was very impressed by Iulia’s talent and praised her singing, and knowledge of technicalities of recording.

In the 2018 movie Race 3 directed by Remo, Iulia sang 2 songs. One of them was ‘Party Chale On’ with Mika Singh. It had Hardik Acharya’s lyrics; and music by Hardik and Vicky.

The other song from Race 3 that she sang was ‘Saansain Hui Dhuan Dhuan’ alongside Gurinder Seagal, Payal Dev. It had lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and Rimi Nique.

Iulia sang 2 songs ‘Seeti Maar’ (Shabeer Ahmed lyrics, other singer Kamaal Khan) and ‘Zoom zoom’ (Kunaal Vermaa lyrics, other singers- Ash King, Sajid Khan) from the latest Salman movie Radhe.

Recently Iulia had been in the news for her upcoming film ‘Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala’ that went on floors in 2018. There have been talks of the film getting shelved and Salman coming to the rescue to ensure the movie gets going. She plays a Polish Krishna devotee in this movie that would mark her Bollywood debut as an actor once the movie releases.

