Han’s Loves Leia and Qi’ra Finally Meet in War of the Bounty Hunters – Screen Rant

Both of Han Solo’s loves, Leia and Qi’ra, are finally meeting in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, but they aren’t meeting on the best of terms.

Warning! Spoilers for Star Wars #18 ahead!

After Boba Fett lost Jabba the Hutt’s prized possession, the hunt is on to retrieve Han — and everyone has their reasons for wanting to find him. As the Empire searches for the smuggler, his rebels friends follow close behind, leading them both to an auction held by Crimson Dawn’s leader, Qi’ra. Aboard the Vermillion as it floats over Jekara, Solo is won by the Hutts, while Leia watches it happen. War of the Bounty Hunters has seen a handful of heroes and villains matched up that haven’t been seen together before. The trend continues with two characters who have been destined to meet in Star Wars #18, written by Charles Soule with art by Ramon Rosanas.

As revealed by StarWars.com, Han’s known love interests Leia and Qi’ra will be crossing paths in an upcoming issue. Originally introduced in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Qi’ra has since taken control of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn. Now, she is playing a major role in the War of the Bounty Hunters as she recently came into possession of the carbonite encased Solo. In an issue titled “Collision Course,” the story picks up following their time on Jekara, where Solo was auctioned off to the highest bidder. The cover for Star Wars #18 is illustrated by Carlo Pagulayan, and variant covers will be created by Pagulayan, Leinil Francis Yu, Ron Frenz, Chris Sprouse, and John Tyler Christopher.

STAR WARS #18

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

“COLLISION COURSE”

Reeling from the events on JEKARA and forced to confront the reality of her own choices and losses, LEIA ORGANA meets QI’RA to discuss the person they both have in common – heroic smuggler HAN SOLO!

How has he influenced their lives to that point?

And how will it change their fate moving forward?

While Leia fights for the galaxy’s liberation from the Empire, Qi’ra is the face of a chaotic force that has rejected both the noble cause of the Rebellion and the tyranny of the Emperor. In many ways, Leia is the mirror version of Qi’ra, having a direct connection to a Force user, and being the head of a movement that aims to impact the galaxy. Since they both saw something in Han, and he similarly was attracted by something in them, there is likely a lot more they have in common. Leia and Qi’ra both had their lives dramatically changed by Han’s involvement, and now it continues even while he’s cryogenically frozen.

Just as the brief synopsis hints, they won’t only have good things to say to each other. It wouldn’t be like Leia to be jealous, as she probably expects there is much in Han’s past she hasn’t learned about. However, she will likely have thoughts on how Qi’ra ended up betraying him, when Han had went through a great ordeal in his younger years to reunite with his ex-girlfriend. As Han’s former love is the main reason his carbonite encased self is going to Jabba’s Palace, Leia isn’t going to be too thrilled with Crimson Dawn’s leader. Star Wars #18 will be released on October 13.

