Hands-on: Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus all-in-one portable charger – 9to5Mac

The Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus is one of the most unique portable charging solutions I’ve come across in a while. It’s also one of the best solutions you can get for charging all of your mobile Apple devices on the go. There are many unique features that this charger has to offer.

Wireless MagSafe charger

This is definitely not your typical portable charger. In total this has a 25,000 mAh battery capacity. But the Flash Pro will allow you to charge all of your mobile Apple devices at once, as it includes multiple USB ports and two wireless charging solutions. This will allow you to wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously.

The primary charging pad is 15 watts instead of the typical 5-10 watts. But it’s got MagSafe compatibility as well. For iPhone 12 users, you’re going to be able to take this charger out on the go without worrying about it sliding off and falling over. And that’s what makes this charger a lot more useful in everyday scenarios than alternatives without MagSafe.

Apple Watch charger

The Flash Pro Plus features Apple Watch charger as well. It’s magnetic just like the OEM charger so you should have no worries about your Watch sliding off the charger. The charger’s 5 watts allows you to charge up the watch relatively quickly. This in combination with the MagSafe charger makes for a great wireless charging duo.

USB-C and USB-A ports

The Flash Pro has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The first type-C port features 100 watt power delivery. So the Flash Pro plus would be great for charging up a 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro. The other two type-C ports have 20 watt and 60 watt power delivery. And then for devices with quick charge 3 support, you’ve got an USB-A port you can use for charging.

OLED display

Arguably one of the coolest features of the Flash Pro Plus is the OLED screen. This display gives you essential information about everything being charged. You’ve got the temperature of the unit, battery percentage, and the wattage being drawn to the devices, as well as the individual wattage, amps, and voltage being drawn to the ports. This is easily one of the most unique features in a portable charger and one of my favorite features of the Flash Pro.

9to5Mac’s Take

If you were to buy all of these chargers in Apple’s OEM form, you’d be spending nearly $300. When you take into account that you can get all of this in one unit for a lot less, it’s a no-brainer. The OLED display, sub-90-minute recharge time and wireless chargers all make this a great option.

If you’re interested in checking out the Flash Pro Plus, you can check out the Indiegogo page that’s been fully backed by over 1,200%. What are your thoughts on the Flash Pro Plus? Sound off in the comments below!

