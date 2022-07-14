SPORTS Handing out superlatives to the WNBA rookies by News July 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 0 views Rhyne Howard gets buckets. Queen Egbo erases shots. Here’s how the WNBA’s best rookies are faring this season. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Top 25 players in the WNBA: A unanimous No. 1, six new faces and five Aces next post Power of 2: MLB’s most productive jersey numbers You may also like Power of 2: MLB’s most productive jersey numbers July 14, 2022 Top 25 players in the WNBA: A unanimous... July 14, 2022 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby: Acuna, Pujols join... July 13, 2022 Three players with prime opportunity in July July 13, 2022 Gundy jokingly asks why UT, OU in B12... July 13, 2022 Sources: Canes get All-Star Burns from Sharks July 13, 2022 Big E feeling ‘grateful’ despite recovery setback July 13, 2022 No. 1 Scheffler doesn’t feel viewed as best... July 13, 2022 Why the USWNT without Alex Morgan was an... July 13, 2022 Who can and cannot win The Open at... July 13, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply