handcuffed-allen-weisselberg-escorted-in-ny-court

-
The Wrap
Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme
The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political
-
The Daily Beast
Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With Grand Larceny, Tax Fraud
Timothy Clary/GettyFormer President Trump’s family business and its chief financial officer have been charged with tax crimes for a sprawling scheme in which they paid high-level executives a huge chunk of their real salaries “off the books,” according to an indictment unsealed Thursday afternoon.The Manhattan district attorney’s office alleges the scheme went on for 15 years, and has charged the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg with criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, g
-
Associated Press Videos
Cyrus Vance arrives at NY court for Trump case
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. arrived Thursday at court, where prosecutors are expected to announce an indictment of the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees. (July 1)
-
The Telegraph
Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg appears in NY court in handcuffs accused of tax fraud
The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer on Thursday pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges in a New York court, in a widening criminal case against Donald Trump’s business that could complicate his political future. The charges focus on whether Allen Weisselberg and other company executives received benefits and perks such as rent-free apartments, private school fees and cars, without reporting them properly on their tax returns. “This was a 15-year long tax fraud sche
-
Associated Press
Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules
President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.
-
Reuters
Trump’s company and its chief financial office indicted, source says
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its chief financial officer were indicted on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, the first charges to arise from a more than two-year probe by New York prosecutors of Trump and his business dealings. The charges by a Manhattan grand jury against the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be unsealed on Thursday. Weisselberg is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday morning, the person said, and will be formally charged in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.
-
Reuters
Florida’s DeSantis rises as possible 2024 alternative to Trump
A Republican firebrand who relishes partisan warfare, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to abstain from politics in the wake of a fatal building collapse near Miami, spending much of his week meeting with rescue workers and grieving families at the disaster scene. But politics will be unavoidable on Saturday, when former President Donald Trump will stage a campaign-style rally 250 miles across the state, as part of his return to public life following his election defeat last November. Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that he defeated Democratic President Joe Biden.
-
SheKnows
This New Book Hints at Just How Far Jared Kushner’s Power Went As Ivanka Trump’s Husband
For Jared Kushner, being married to the boss’ daughter certainly had its perks, especially once they landed in the White House. Both Kushner and Ivanka Trump became senior advisers to then-President Donald Trump and it allowed them to wield a lot of power during the administration. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta’s new book, Nightmare Scenario: […]