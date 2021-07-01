handcuffed-allen-weisselberg-escorted-in-ny-court

Reuters

Trump’s company and its chief financial office indicted, source says

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its chief financial officer were indicted on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, the first charges to arise from a more than two-year probe by New York prosecutors of Trump and his business dealings. The charges by a Manhattan grand jury against the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be unsealed on Thursday. Weisselberg is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday morning, the person said, and will be formally charged in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.