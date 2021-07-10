Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change – Yahoo Finance UK

Major players in the hand sanitizer dispenser market are American Specialties Inc. , Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd. , Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd. , Hokwang Industries Co Ltd. , Walex Products Company Inc. , Symmetry, DoctorClean, JVD GROUP, Kingsway Technology, Kutol, NR Hygiene Solutions, STAIETECH LLP, and Sudhai AirTech Private Limited.

The global hand sanitizer dispenser market is expected to grow from $71.64 million in 2020 to $84.08 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $147.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

The hand sanitizer dispenser market consists of sales of hand sanitizer dispensers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling hand sanitizer dispensers. A hand sanitizer dispenser is a device used in controlling the amount of gel or spray that is required for immediate use for sanitizing hands, and it comes in various forms such as automatic, table-mounted, wall mounted where they can be easily used by the public.

The main types of hand sanitizer dispensers are portable and fixed.Hand sanitizers dispensers can be categorized as automatic and manual and is available in market at standard and mass price variants.

Various distribution channels through which hand sanitizer dispensers are sold to consumers include supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and others.

North America was the largest region in the hand sanitizer dispenser market in 2020.Asia Pacific region is predicted to record fastest growth over the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The launch of a technologically advanced hand sanitizer dispenser is a key trend in the hand sanitizer dispenser market.Major players operating in the industry are continuously focusing on developing and launching innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage over the other players and attract a large consumer base.

For instance, in September 2020, Elanpro, an India-based commercial refrigeration company introduced Elan safe Sani dispenser which is based on an infrared sensor that can be easily mounted on a wall or stand.In another instance, in April 2020, US based Starco Brands launched a new continuous spray clean aerosol hand sanitizer that primarily uses compressed air as the propellant.

The continuous spray technology enables people to sanitize faster and efficiently with zero human to human contact.

In May 2020, Pressure Biosciences, a USA-based life sciences company merged with Cannaworx Inc. and Skinscience Labs to form a new company Availa Bio. Pressure Biosciences launched hand sanitizer after rebranding to Availa Bio in the triple merger. The combined companies plan to increase the profits and rebrand for new products for the sanitizer market in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Cannaworx Inc. is a USA-based producer of disruptive delivery systems in the areas of pain relief, skin care, pharmaceuticals, agricultural/veterinary, and nutraceuticals products. Skinscience Labs is a USA-based manufacturer of skincare products.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to demand for the usage of hand sanitizer which is expected to drive the growth of the hand sanitizer dispenser market in the forecast period.Hand sanitizers play a vital role in safety against the protection of coronavirus and to stay healthy.

With the second and third wave of the virus impacting many countries, there is increasing awareness about hygiene and safety standards which has increased the demand for sanitizers globally. For instance, according to the global sanitizers market is expected to grow from $2.59 billion in 2020 to $5.12 billion in 2025. Therefore, the rise in the usage of hand sanitizer for ensuring personal safety is boosting the demand for the hand sanitizer dispenser market.

The countries covered in the hand sanitizer dispenser market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

