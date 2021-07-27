Home Technology Hamleys opens new video games department – GamesIndustry.biz
Technology

Hamleys opens new video games department – GamesIndustry.biz

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
hamleys-opens-new-video-games-department-–-gamesindustry.biz

London’s famous toy store claims to have the largest games space in the area, considering rollout to other global outlets

Hamleys has installed a new video games department in its flagship store on Regent Street, London.

The section is located on the lower ground floor of the famous toy store and will sell a range of consoles, top-selling games for both consoles and PC, and a range of accessories.

The department is 1,326 square foot which Hamleys claims is the “biggest gaming retail site in London’s Soho area” — no doubt a reference to the nearby GAME Belong arena on Oxford Street.

The Hamleys Gaming department officially opened last week, and CEO Sumeet Yadav suggests it could be the first of many if it proves to be popular.

“We are delighted to unveil this exciting new development in our Regent Street store, where we will deliver the very best range of products and the first-class expertise and service our customers have come to expect,” he said.

“This is a natural fit for Hamleys and in time, we would like to see gaming roll out across our wider global retail estate.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pokémon GO August Events Detailed, Including Eevee Community...

Google’s Data Restore Tool Could Allow Transferring WhatsApp...

Box Sign wants to make e-signatures easier than...

200 Million More Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock...

BMW M550i drag races Audi RS6 Avant for...

Covid: Isle of Man makes lateral flow tests...

Apple wants macOS Big Sur, Catalina users to...

Government continues trials of AI to detect Covid...

iPad Mini 6 will have a bigger screen,...

Major Australian Healthcare Insurance Companies Now Support Apple...

Leave a Reply