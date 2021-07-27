Hamleys opens new video games department – GamesIndustry.biz

Hamleys has installed a new video games department in its flagship store on Regent Street, London.

The section is located on the lower ground floor of the famous toy store and will sell a range of consoles, top-selling games for both consoles and PC, and a range of accessories.

The department is 1,326 square foot which Hamleys claims is the “biggest gaming retail site in London’s Soho area” — no doubt a reference to the nearby GAME Belong arena on Oxford Street.

The Hamleys Gaming department officially opened last week, and CEO Sumeet Yadav suggests it could be the first of many if it proves to be popular.

“We are delighted to unveil this exciting new development in our Regent Street store, where we will deliver the very best range of products and the first-class expertise and service our customers have come to expect,” he said.

“This is a natural fit for Hamleys and in time, we would like to see gaming roll out across our wider global retail estate.”