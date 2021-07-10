Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Preview Is Approaching – TheGamer

Make sure you’ve opted in for communication and have a verified email address for this Halo Infinite preview.

After waiting for so long since its announcement, you can now rest assured that Halo infinite’s Muliplayer preview is right around the corner. The community director has taken to Twitter to draw attention to this upcoming preview, because now is the time to get excited about it.

The community director, Brian Jarrad, explains, “A key goal is hardening and validating at large scale – help us out, spread the word, opt-in, verify your email, and be ready!” They go on to remind everyone that you can update your profile at any time. But more importantly, they give a reminder that players must have opted in for communications and have a verified email address in order to receive a reminder when the time finally comes.

If you’re not familiar with the Halo Insider Program, it’s advertised as a “new way Halo fans and community members can partner with 343 Industries to improve games, products, and services.” The best part about the Halo Insider Program is probably that, as a member, you could have the opportunity to experience in-progress Halo games and provide feedback on them as they’re being fully developed. You can read more information about public flighting and community feedback on their website.

Unfortunately, there still are not any solid plans for a Halo Infinite multiplayer fighting release date yet. Just over a week ago, 343 Industries’ John Junyszek stated, “once we have a firm date locked in, we’ll let you know.” It’s not really a surprise to not see an official release date yet, but with the multiplayer preview coming up, it can’t be terribly far in the future.

If you’re still itching to know more information regarding Halo Infinite, you can check out our guide that includes all the latest information from gameplay to multiplayer. In addition, you can read what we know about the different types of weapons, vehicles, and armor in the game, and perhaps find out something about the story, too.

