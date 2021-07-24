Halo Infinite’s first beta is all bots, and it “could happen as soon as next weekend” – PCGamesN

The Halo Infinite beta – or ‘technical preview flighting’, if you prefer Microsoft’s somewhat silly nomenclature – is coming, and soon. Several rounds of testing are planned ahead of launch, and the devs at 343 have provided some initial details about what the first preview will look like. It’s going to be focused on battles against bots, and the devs say the “first bot-focused technical preview could happen as soon as next weekend”.

The first beta, whether it starts on July 31 or gets pushed further back, will be open to “hundreds of thousands” of players who’ve signed up via the Insider Program. It will feature a Slayer playlist with bot matches on Bazaar, Recharge, and Live Fire. You’ll also be able to get into the Academy training mode to access scored weapon drill challenges.

You’ll also get access to a limited selection of battle pass content and unlockable cosmetics, which you’ll be able to purchase with a provision of in-game credits. None of those unlocks will carry over into the final game, however.

Future tests will expand to include more PvP content, including both traditional Arena and Big Team Battle. They’ll also be open to even more players “if all goes well”, and the devs plan to ensure that everyone who’s signed up will get access to some version of the game by the end of testing.

You can get full details on the feedback the devs hope to get on the official site. The Halo Infinite release date is set for this holiday.

