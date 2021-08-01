Halo Infinite Release Month Possibly Leaked By Xbox Thanks To Krispy Kreme – Screen Rant

The long awaited Halo Infinite might be coming this November if a recently leaked ad by Krispy Kreme is to be believed. The next installment of Microsoft’s landmark sci-fi FPS franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X in November, but it was delayed following poor fan response at an Xbox Games Showcase last July.

Since then, 343 Industries has been working to correct the issues players had with Halo Infinite’s initial showings. Later reveals, such as the one at June’s E3 livestream showcase, have been met with a much warmer reception thanks to the much wider variety of multiplayer Spartan armor types and a return to the more lived-in aesthetic from original Halo developer Bungie’s titles. While 343 has currently marked Infinite’s new release date as “holiday 2021,” the developer is remaining tight-lipped on a particular release month for the long-awaited shooter.

As reported by PCGamesN, a recent post on Xbox Mexico’s Twitter page might have accidentally leaked the release date of Halo Infinite. This message consists of an ad for a Krispy Kreme Halo Infinite donut – a regular chocolate one with Master Chief’s face on it – and text that translates to “why wait for November if we can start the festivities now?” The tweet also mentions the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise, and the original Halo: Combat Evolved was released on November 15, 2001. This could mean that the Krispy Kreme ad’s cryptic mention of November is referencing the anniversary, but some are taking it to mean that Halo Infinite is being launched on that month as well.

Fans are already getting a taste of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer thanks to this weekend’s online beta test, with 343 Industries promising more in the months to come. Unfortunately, this preview came with some unintentional spoilers for Halo Infinite‘s single-player plot, which will see the Master Chief face off against a new enemy called the Banished. While Halo Infinite will still pick up the storyline from where Halo 5: Guardians left off, 343 Industries is promising that the game will serve as a “spiritual reboot” of the long-running Halo franchise and a return to form following the last pair of divisive entries.

343 Industries may be planning to release Halo Infinite the same month as the original Halo to help commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, and this would be quite fitting. However, it’s still not entirely clear what Krispy Kreme’s ad means by “waiting for November,” so fans should stay tuned for a more official confirmation of Halo Infinite’s release date.

Source: PCGamesN, Xbox Mexico/Twitter

