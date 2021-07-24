Halo Infinite Playable Previews Could Start Next Weekend – Screen Rant

Halo Insider members will get to play a preview of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. A new update claims that this could be coming as soon as next week.

Players could be getting their hands on the highly anticipated Halo Infinite sooner rather than later according to a recent update from 343 Industries. The studio has been planning on dropping a playable preview for a while now, and this news claims that it could be coming as soon as next week. This would let anxious fans try the anticipated shooter’s multiplayer gameplay for themselves.

Halo Infinite will be the next entry in the world-famous Halo franchise and the first game in the series to be released on the newest generation of Xbox hardware. Along with serving as the next chapter in the Master Chief story, Halo Infinite will be bringing back the series’ signature fast-paced multiplayer modes. This entry also looks to break new ground in this regard by making the multiplayer side of the game free to play, potentially increasing its reach more than ever before. With so many people planning to jump into the game, some fans have even suggested that Halo Infinite should adopt a Battle Royale mode in the style of Call of Duty: Warzone to keep pace with the changing landscape of multiplayer gaming.

While fans have been excited for this upcoming version of Halo multiplayer thanks to an assortment of trailers and gameplay previews, the multiplayer’s fun factor will be truly determined when the technical preview is made available. Fans have been waiting a long time, but the preview could be opening up next weekend according to an extensive update on Halo Waypoint. In the update, 343 Industries announces that the bot-centered technical preview of Halo Infinite is imminent and will be available for anyone who has signed up for the Halo Insider program. The developers are unable to confirm a release of next weekend, but they do establish it as a distinct possibility. The update also mentions that streaming and recording the preview will be allowed.

Microsoft has already stated that it isn’t worried about the future of Halo, regardless of the success of Infinite. But hitting the mark with this demo could still be crucial to the development of this new title. Between controversies like the mixed reception of Master Chief’s last outing in the Halo 5 campaign and the criticisms leveled at Halo Infinite‘s apparently outdated graphics when it was first revealed, the multiplayer gameplay of Halo Infinite could be a major factor in how well the game performs. Halo games have historically offered a lot of content, but their multiplayer offerings have always been a considerable hallmark.

If these extensive Halo Waypoint updates are anything to go off of, the developers behind Halo Infinite are confident in their multiplayer gameplay. However, one of the more interesting things to look out for once the game releases is how its free to play nature impacts its success. Live-service titles like Warzone have earned considerable success in spite of their free-to-play, microtransaction-driven nature. It remains to be seen if the same can be said for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite will be releasing for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in Holiday 2021.

