Halo Infinite Nerfs Halo 5’s Controversial Sprint Mechanic – Screen Rant

Halo Infinite sees the return of sprinting, but the ability includes revisions to Halo 5’s sprint that will likely ensure more balanced gameplay.

The first Halo Infinite technical preview has arrived, granting access to a multiplayer beta for members of the Halo Insider program. Despite the bugs to be expected of any early access look, the response among testers has been mostly positive. Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer beta includes several substantial new elements, including the controversial ability to sprint.

The latest Halo game has many ways to move about the map. The most unique is arguably Halo Infinite‘s grappling hook. This lets players cling onto ceilings, pull weapons toward them, and even hijack vehicles that are out of reach. Whether players want to gain the high ground in a firefight or retreat into cover, the grappling hook will supply a way to move around that has yet to be seen in the franchise.

Sprinting, though, is a long-debated topic in the Halo community. Fans of the older games generally dislike it, as the larger map sizes needed to accommodate sprinting mean the default walk speed feels more sluggish – demonstrated by Brothers of Halo on YouTube and explained by XFerginatorX in the comments. Newer players accustomed to games like Call of Duty, however, may expect a sprint option regardless.

Due to the relatively toned-down version of sprint seen in Halo Infinite, it seems developer 343 Industries understands the concerns of both groups and has tried to deliver a compromise. Halo Infinite‘s sprint movement speed is drastically reduced compared to Halo 5, but it still provides a boost for players who’d like it.

Halo Infinite’s Movement Changes: Grapple, Sprint, Slide, Drive

The inclusion of sprinting brings more to the game than just movement speed, though. Halo Infinite‘s most significant addition to sprint is the ability to slide, which gives a small speed boost but can only be done while sprinting. The delay to fire while in sprint has also been reduced, giving players improved reaction time when running around the map. Sprinting does come with a negative this time around, however: Any players in sprint are shown on enemy radars until they return to walking speed.

More familiar methods of traversal will also be available in the form of vehicles. Their basic mechanics seem to work similarly to older games, but new vehicle systems are also in play. For instance, in Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer reveal trailer, a Pelican can be seen dropping off a Banshee for a player mid-match. This will be an interesting mechanic to see in full effect when Halo Infinite is finally released this holiday.

Halo Infinite is set to launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in the 2021 holiday season.

