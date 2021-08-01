Halo Infinite equipment guide: Full equipment list and tips and tricks to use them – Windows Central

Source: Microsoft

Pieces of equipment have been absent in the Halo sandbox ever since Halo 3, but they’re back in Halo Infinite. As part of the first Halo Infinite beta test, players have gotten an opportunity to try out several of these equipment pieces in multiplayer matches against AI bots. After using them ourselves over the course of the test, we can confirm that these equipment pieces can have a significant impact on the outcome of a match — provided you use them skillfully. To give you an edge on the battlefield, we’ve compiled a list of all the different pieces of equipment in Halo Infinite, and we’ve also come up with some simple tips, tricks, and general advice that you can use to maximize the effectiveness of equipment. List of equipment in the Halo Infinite beta For the first beta preview that runs from July 29 until August 1, there are six different pieces of equipment that players will be able to obtain across the Halo Infinite beta’s maps and modes. Grappleshot

The Grappleshot is arguably the most striking and powerful of all of the Halo Infinite equipment pieces, as players can use it to quickly grapple across the map and swing to a new location. The grapple can also be used to grab weapons and other pieces of equipment, too, giving it incredible utility. You can even grapple onto enemy players and pull yourself to them, which is a great way to finish off a fleeing opponent with a melee or close the distance with close range weapons. You’re also able to cancel your grapel if need be. Overall, the Grappleshot is incredibly powerful, but if players are expecting you to use it, they can gun you down quickly as you zip across the map. Therefore, try and be creative and strategic with your grapples so that you’re never predictable. Drop Wall

If you want to lock down an area and give yourself additional cover to use, try and find a Drop Wall. This pickup creates a physical shield that you can use to fortify chokepoints and other highly-contested areas on maps, but enemies can destroy sections of the shield fairly quickly with focused gunfire. Therefore, it’s best to strafe in and out of the shield’s protection instead of turtling behind it. A creative way to use the Drop Wall is to intentionally shoot a section of it out yourself, effectively creating a miniature fort. This strategy is a great way to fight back against opponents while also using your Drop Wall for protection. Threat Sensor

The Threat Sensor is a tool that allows you to see enemy locations through walls in a small area, giving you valuable information about where threats are coming. It’s a great way to ensure you and your teammates can see enemy assaults coming and prepare accordingly, which is very valuable in objective game modes. The best way to use the Threat Sensor is to place it on a wall out of the enemy’s direct line of sight, as if your opponents see where you place it, they’ll avoid going on that path. Repulsor

The Repulsor is one of the most interesting pieces of equipment in Halo Infinite, as it has two uses. The first is to deflect small explosives and small arms fire back at enemy players, which can help you turn the tables in many scenarios. For example, you can use the Repulsor to reflect a charged Plasma Pistol bolt back at the person who shot it, instantly knocking out their shields. The second use for the Repulsor is fairly niche, but it can be powerful in certain scenarios. When combined with a jump, the Repulsor will give you a small burst of upward momentum that can help you make jumps you would otherwise fail to complete. This can be used to escape enemies, pursue them from an unexpected angle, or reach high ground for a better firing position. Overshield

The Overshield is a classic Halo pickup, and it’s back in Halo Infinite as an equipment piece. Like previous iterations of the item, the Overshield gives you double shields when used. This can help you come out on top in 2v1 or even 3v1 scenarios, and you can also use it aggressively when pushing into enemy territory. One situation where using an Overshield isn’t a good idea is when you notice an enemy is using a Plasma Pistol, as an overcharged plasma bolt will knock out your Overshield completely. Try and save it for players who are equipped with ballistic weapons that deal standard damage against shields. Active Camo

Active Camo is another returning pickup that allows the user to go invisible to the naked eye. Players who have a sharp eye may be able to spot the tell-tale shimmering effect that Active Camo gives off, but as long as you stick to the shadows and don’t walk into common sightlines, you’ll be able to stay hidden easily. Pairing Active Camo with weapons that can kill quickly at close or medium range, such as the Needler, Heatwave, and Bulldog shotgun, is ideal. Check out our Halo Infinite complete weapons list for more details on which weapons are strong at these ranges. Your thoughts What do you think of the return of equipment in Halo Infinite? Have you enjoyed using it during the Halo Infinite beta? Let me know. For more on the Halo Infinite beta, don’t miss our list of the Halo Infinite beta known bugs and launch issues. Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to play the Halo Infinite beta for info on how you can participate in the tests yourself in the future. Hopefully, these beta tests help 343 Industries shape Halo Infinite into one of the best Xbox games ever.

