Halo Infinite Battle Royale Audio Clip Is Stirring Up Speculation – GameRant

An audio file datamined from Halo Infinite’s ongoing closed Technical Preview could be the best evidence of a battle royale mode yet.

Halo Infinite is currently in the midst of its first pre-launch closed test, what 343 Industries is calling a Halo Infinite Technical Preview. The Technical Preview’s scope is very limited, featuring a playlist of 5v5 Bot Arena matches and Halo Infinite‘s tutorial Weapon Drills. However, investigative Halo fans are finding much more exciting content hidden in the Technical Preview’s files with datamining, including an audio clip saying “Battle Royale” that’s stirring up a lot of speculation.

The audio file in question is very simple. It’s recorded by the iconic Jeff Steitzer, who does all of Halo‘s multiplayer voicework, going back to the original Halo: Combat Evolved. The audio clip says “Battle Royale” and nothing more, but that’s enough for Halo fans to believe it could hint at something significant. A battle royale mode in Halo Infinite has not been announced, so the leaked clip could be the first firm evidence that 343 has a surprise left to announce.

Steitzer’s past work for the Halo franchise includes the names of all of the online multiplayer FPS’ game modes, so if a battle royale mode was being added then this clip fits perfectly. There are already clips from past Halo games for game modes including modes like Oddball, King of the Hill, Slayer, Juggernaut, Capture the Flag, Assault, Territories, and Infected. They’re an iconic part of the Halo multiplayer experience, with battle royale fitting right in.

Well done, Spartans! You collectively slayed over 1.2M Bots during the first day of the #HaloInfinite technical preview. Congratulations to our top slayers of the day! Ready yourselves: ODST difficulty bots and a new map, Recharge, are now available for testing. pic.twitter.com/MaFd2Ieguq — Halo (@Halo) July 30, 2021

That said, just because a battle royale audio file is found within the Halo Infinite Technical Preview’s files doesn’t mean that the mode is a certainty. It could be there for any number of reasons. 343 could have planned a battle royale and changed its mind. It could be there in case 343 plans to add it further down the road. Or, it could be there just because 343 isn’t sure when it’ll be able to get Steitzer back in the recording booth. There’s also the possibility it could be for something else entirely.

343 has spoken about the possibility of a battle royale mode in Halo Infinite before. In late 2020, a 343 community manager dismissed battle royale rumors as “unfounded.” Even further back, 343’s Frank O’Connor told fans that battle royale rumors weren’t true, but that players might be able to make their own in Halo Infinite‘s Forge.

One thing that is certain is that 343 knows Halo fans would love for Halo Infinite to offer a battle royale mode. It’s been a major subject of speculation, an unending request from within the Halo community. Halo‘s focus has always been on more team-based, arena-style multiplayer, but battle royale modes are what’s exciting in the 2020s. Maybe 343 changed its mind.

Halo Infinite releases in late 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

